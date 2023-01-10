RORC Transatlantic Race – I Love Poland leads monohulls on Day 3

At midday on day 3 of the RORC Transatlantic Race, the three 70ft trimarans have a 400 nm lead from the first monohull . . . I Love Poland.

After 1,123nm leaders on the water are Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 (ITA) in contention with Frank Slootman’s MOD70 Snowflake (USA) skippered by Gavin Brady.

In third place, just 43nm back, is MOD70 Zoulou (FRA) with Erik Maris at the helm.

All three teams were sailing at between 20 and 21.6 VMG.

The Volvo 70 I Love Poland (POL), skippered by Grzegorz Baranowski now leads the IRC Super Zero class and Monohull Line Honours, having covered 689 nm.

Second, with 621nm covered is the Swan 115 Jasi (SWE), skippered by Toby Clarke, with the Two-Handed duo of Scott Shawyer and Alan Roberts in third racing the IMOCA 60 Canada Ocean Racing (CAN).

RORC Transatlantic Race – Tuesday at 12:00 hrs (20 entries)

1st ITA Maserati – – 1885 NM – – 21.6 knots – – 5d 13h 17m 57s

2nd ITA Snowflake – – 1898 NM – – 21.3 knots – – 5d 15h 25m 47s

3rd USA Zoulou – – 1940 NM – – 20.4 knots – – 5d 21h 1m 40s

4th POL I Love Poland – – 2317 NM – – 12.3 knots – – 9d 18h 56m 45s

5th SWE Jasi – – 2336 NM – – 11.8 knots – – 10d 3h 7m 7s

6th CAN Canada Ocean Racing – – 2367 NM – – 11.2 knots – – 10d 17h 37m 23s

7th GER Black Pearl – – 2377 NM – – 11.0 knots – – 10d 22h 50m 55s

8th FRA Teasing Machine – – 2400 NM – – 10.4 knots – – 11d 11h 45m 35s

9th GER Rafale – – 2401 NM – – 10.4 knots – – 11d 12h 17m 46s

10th FIN Tulikettu – – 2435 NM – – 9.7 knots – – 12d 9h 21m 22s

11th NED Green Dragon – – 2456 NM – – 9.2 knots – – 12d 23h 57m 29s

12th BEL Banzai – – 2482 NM – – 8.6 knots – – 13d 21h 36m 12s

13th FRA Pen Duick VI – – 2507 NM – – 8.1 knots – – 14d 19h 20m 50s

14th GBR Pata Negra – – 2515 NM – – 7.9 knots – – 15d 3h 6m 23s

15th FRA Yagiza – – 2517 NM – – 7.9 knots – – 15d 4h 52m 12s

16th CZE Sabre II – – 2520 NM – – 7.8 knots – – 15d 7h 30m 51s

17th FRA L’Esprit D’Equipe – – 2536 NM – – 7.5 knots – – 16d 1h 25m 9s

18th USA Sea Bear – – 2556 NM – – 7.0 knots – – 17d 0h 32m 14s

19th GBR EH01 – – 2568 NM – – 6.8 knots – – 17d 16h 41m 3s

20th GBR Purple Mist – – 2582 NM – – 6.5 knots – – 18d