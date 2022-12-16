British Sailing Team launch new Development Academy

The British Sailing Team has launched its new development academy – the British Sailing Squad – aimed at developing Olympic stars of the future.

The British Sailing Squad will act as an apprenticeship to the senior British Sailing Team, giving talented young sailors a taste of Olympic campaigning the opportunity to perform on the international stage.

Sailors will get to train alongside British Sailing Team athletes, as well as access the team’s world-class performance services at its base in Portland, Dorset.

The British Sailing Squad will form a key part of the RYA performance pathway, which aims to nurture, develop and retain talented young racing sailors from Junior level with Regional Training Groups to squads at Youth level.

The British Sailing Squad is the next step towards fully-funded Olympic campaigning following the Transition phase of the pathway.

To earn a spot in the British Sailing Squad young sailors need to achieve performances close to or within the top 50 per cent of an international senior fleet. Podium performances at age level may also be considered.

RYA Performance Pathway Manager Jack Grundy, who heads up the British Sailing Squad, said: “For any young sailor with dreams of competing at the Olympics the British Sailing Squad is an exciting new addition to our performance pathway.”

“Sailors will get to train alongside – and learn from – the senior British Sailing Team, and benefit from dedicated coaching on and off the water from the BST’s support team.”

“We’re really excited to launch the British Sailing Squad, and follow the development of these talented young racers.”

To find out more about the British Sailing Squad and the RYA’s performance pathway click here.

Sailors must be invited by the BSS selection panel. The panel will consider sailors performances at identified outcome regattas, progression and potential aligned to the British Sailing Team performance model.

The British Sailing Squad athlete list will be released in January 2023.

