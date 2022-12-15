Poole and Borch lead 2022 WMRT Qualifying Stage

USA’s Chris Poole / Riptide Racing and Denmark’s Jeppe Borch / Borch Racing advance directly to the Quarter-final stage of the 2022 WMRT Final.

The remaining eight teams now sail a repechage with the top six teams joining the quarter-finals.

Sydney Harbour delivered its second day of spectacular conditions as Principal Race Officer Denis Thomson led the fleet to Double Bay at the eastern end of the harbour to shelter from a building southerly breeze which saw gusts over 30 knots.

Local Sydney team, DownUnder Racing with skipper Harry Price, went undefeated for the day finishing third after the qualifying stage, and then winning the first two of their seven repechage races which continues tomorrow.

Also winning their first two races of the repechage round before racing finished for the day were New Zealand’s Knots Racing, skippered by Nick Egnot-Johnson and Estonia’s Clean Energy Sailing Team with Mati Sepp on the helm.