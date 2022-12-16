ETNZ back on the water with rebuilt LEQ12

Emirates Team New Zealand made a quick return to Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf today on their newly repaired LEQ12.

The fully repaired and completely re-branded LEQ12 (a converted AC40) that suffered such significant bow damage back on the 21 November, was wheeled out ahead of the timescale that many commentators had predicted would stretch into the New Year.



To shorten the rebuild-time a new mould was made in New Zealand and the strengthened replacement bow section was made and fitted in Auckland.

There was no comment on the progress of the second AC40 that ETNZ have received from McConaghy’s in China, or how the redesigned structure placement was going.

But an image was released showing the two boats in the ETNZ shed.

The internal structure upgrade package will be built by McConaghy’s, and sent from the McConaghy yard for retro fitting to the three AC40s that have already been delivered.

The new Emirates Team New Zealand livery has also been applied to give the team that box-fresh, striking look with the modern teal logo down the hull and the full sponsor logos on the mainsail and jibs.

Whilst up aloft, the new America’s Cup logo with the familiar ‘B’ for Barcelona was prominently displayed in an orange/gold colourway above the New Zealand flag.

As a “Hello America’s Cup world, we’re back” message, the Kiwis threw in 27 gybes, 25 at foil-to foil to record a 92% success rate, and 14 tacks with 12 foil-to-foil at an 85% success rate.

No touchdowns, the only small drops through the manoeuvres were touch and go’s and mainly on the port LEQ12 anhedral foil. Chapeau all round.

Underestimate Emirates Team New Zealand at your peril. They’re back in business, they’re back on the water and they’re a frighteningly efficient team when they have their backs to the wall. Impressive all round – and two boat testing is just moments away. Watch this space.

Recon Notes 16 Dec 2022:

Helms: Nathan Outteridge, Pete Burling,

Crew: Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney

Sails looked good across the range, no leach flutter observed.

Mast looked to be at the max rake setting

Total Tacks: 14 – 12 foil-to-foil, 2 touch & go

Total Gybes: 27 – 25 foil-to-foil, 2 topuch & go

Wind Strength: 5-10 knots (PM) 50% cloud cover. 24 degrees

Sea State: Calm / slight

Take off speed: 13 knots at 80 degrees TWA (True Wind Angle)

Crew: Peter Burling, Nathan Outteridge (Helms); Andy Maloney, Blair Tuke (Trimmers)

