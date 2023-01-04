Registration Day looms for 50th Rolex Fastnet Race

Registration for the 50th Rolex Fastnet Race will open on Wednesday 11 January 2023.

Register account ASAP on SailRaceHQ . . . Click here for Sailracehq Register race entry from 12:00 UTC Wednesday 11 January 2023 Skippers briefing and press conference Friday 21 July in Cowes Start Cowes Saturday 22 July with first warning signal at 12:00 BST Finish via Fastnet Rock in Cherbourg, France Main prizegiving Friday 28 July.



Based on recent experience, places in the race are expected to be filled within minutes of registration opening, with late comers going on to a waiting list.

However, it should be noted that, as usual, RORC members will be given priority entry and a discounted entry fee, although this applies only to boat owners and skippers who are members.

An extra step this year is entry into the new RORC race entry system called SailRaceHQ.

Prior to registration opening on the 11th, competitors are advised that they will need to set up their accounts afresh on the new system.

Data currently held in the existing Sailgate system will not be migrated across.

Note that the ‘pro’ classes ie IMOCA, Class40, Figaro 3, Ultim and Ocean 50, as well as the multihull classes have until 14 April to sign up.

The RORC has now published the Fastnet event Notice of Race on the dedicated Rolex Fastnet Race 2023 website.

In addition to the broad details of the event, the NoR includes the full schedule from Registration opening at 12:00 UTC (13:00 French time) on Wednesday 11 January, to the start date of Saturday 22 July when the first warning signal will be at 12:00 BST.

The 695nm course takes the fleet via the Fastnet Rock off the southern tip of Ireland, to the finish in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin at the head of the Normandy peninsula, France.

Read more at Rolex Fastnet Race 2023 website

