France join 37th America’s Cup with K-Challenge Racing

Matt Sheahan looks at the latest French team to join the 37th America’s Cup.



France have joined Britain, America, Italy and Switzerland as a challenger for the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona in 2024 with their K-Challenge Racing team.

The team is headed by Stephane Kandler and Bruno Dubois the driving force behind the France SailGP team.



Their Challenge was previously accepted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and they have now confirmed they are ready to proceed with their campaign.

K-Challenge last competed for the America’s Cup for the 32nd edition in Valencia in 2007 and will announce more details later in January.

Matt also looks at why the Kiwis wanted to be the fastest on land and the latest news from the American Magic Patriot and Italian teams.