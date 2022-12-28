International Cadet Worlds – Bush and Thoroughgood take early lead

Toby Bush and Kemmel Thoroughgood of Britain won the first two races of the International Cadet 2022 World Championships at the Royal Yacht Club of Victoria, Australia.

In second place are Australia’s Ben and Will Garner (2, 4) and third Faye Read and Olive Hooper (4, 6).

Fourth are Britain’s Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel (8, 5) with in fifth Will and Annabel Shepherd (3, 12) who earlier were the overall winners of the Cadet Australian National Championships.

Australia’s Evie McDonald and Jack Jones, who had claimed the Australian National title, finished the first day in 11th place.

Joshua Garner and Patrick Fowler of Australia, lead the Promotional Fleet with a 1 and 2.

The first day of the Cadet World Championship was a wild one, with the cool change after yesterday’s heat bringing with strong, gusty conditions and a few spots of rain even.

The action was high around the marks for both the Worlds fleet and the Promotionals, but the stoke was high too.

The heavier crews found their range in the extra breeze, setting the scene for the next few days.

International Cadet 2022 World Championships – After 2 races (30 Entries)

1st GBR 10001 Toby Bush and Kemmel Thoroughgood – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd AUS 9559 Ben Garner and Will Garner – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

3rd AUS 9778 Faye Read and Olive Hooper – – 4 6 – – 10 pts

4th GBR 9877 Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel – – 8 5 – – 13 pts

5th GBR 9994 Will Shepherd and Annabel Shepherd – – 3 12 – – 15 pts

6th GER 9992 Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek – – 13 3 – – 16 pts

7th AUS 9430 Max Sturman and John Sturman – – 5 11 – – 16 pts

8th AUS 9551 Luca Groves and Abi Smith – – 9 7 – – 16 pts

9th AUS 9552 Grace Hooper and George Shugg – – 15 2 – – 17 pts

10th AUS 10087 Zane Chaplin and William Clough – – 6 13 – – 19 pts

11th AUS 9614 Evie McDonald and Jack Jones – – 11 8 – – 19 pts

12th AUS 9926 Lillyanne Johnston and Dillan Barnes – – 12 9 – – 21 pts

13th GBR 10012 Ed Fletcher and Alex Enkel – – 7 16 – – 23 pts

14th AUS 9611 Carla Maertens and Harper Miller – – 18 10 – – 28 pts

15th AUS 9822 Emma Suda and Tess Holroyd – – 10 20 – – 30 pts

16th GBR 9977 Sarah McEwan and Holly Jones – – 14 19 – – 33 pts

17th GER 10075 Martin Rothe and Tim Graf – – 20 17 – – 37 pts

18th GBR 9876 Robert Stewart and Dylan McArdle – – 17 21 – – 38 pts

19th AUS 9698 Lulu Di Sciascio and Chloe Allen – – 25 15 – – 40 pts

20th GBR 10032 Hettie Thorogood and Hettie Thorogood – – 22 18 – – 40 pts

Full results available here . . .

