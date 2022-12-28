Seldén SailJuice Double Header – Brass Monkey & Burghfield Breezer

For the first time ever, there were two events running on the same day for the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series.

Winners of the Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey were Ollie Groves and Martin Penty of Beaver SC in an RS400.

Winner of the Burghfield Breezer was Nick Craig in his OK Dinghy.

2022 Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey – Final after 2 races (33 entries)

1st RS400 Ollie Groves and Martin Penty, Beaver SC – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Phantom Duncan ADAMS, Burton SC – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd Phantom Carl GIBBON, Burton SC – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th Radial (ILCA 6) Archie BURTON, Beaver SC – – 8 2 – – 10 pts

5th Phantom Matt VELAMAIL, Beaver SC – – 5 5 – – 10 pts

6th Radial (ILCA 6) Oliver BLACKBURN, Port Dinorwic – – 7 6.5 – – 13.5 pts

7th RS400 Stu HALMAN and Anna WALSH, Leigh and Lowton SC – – 4 11 – – 15 pts

8th RS Aero 7 Joe SCURRAH, Carsington SC – – 6 10 – – 16 pts

9th Wayfarer Matt and Ben LULHAM-ROBINSON, Clapham MBC – – 11 6.5 – – 17.5 pts

10th RS400 Alex LEONARD and Ben MURRELL, Bassenthwaite SC – – 9 9 – – 18 pts

Full Brass Monkey results available here . . .

2022 Burghfield Breezer – Final after 2 races (32 entries)



1st OK 223 Nick Craig – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd ILCA 215613 Ben Flower – – 5 2 – – 7 pts

3rd ILCA 220041 Ian Gregory – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

4th 621 Luke Fisher – – 8 3 – – 11 pts

5th Solo 5444 Chris Jennings – – 2 12 – – 14 pts

6th ILCA 216239 Jamie Blake – – 6 10 – – 16 pts

7th Blaze 856 Michael Lyons – – 9 7 – – 16 pts

8th 1700 Ben Whaley – – 17 1 – – 18 pts

9th Enterprise 23170 Ann Jackson – – 4 16 – – 20 pts

10th Solo 5693 Fraser Hayden – – 7 14 – – 21 pts

Full Burghfield Breezer results available here . . .