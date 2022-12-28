Seldén SailJuice Double Header – Brass Monkey & Burghfield Breezer

For the first time ever, there were two events running on the same day for the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series.
Winners of the Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey were Ollie Groves and Martin Penty of Beaver SC in an RS400.
Winner of the Burghfield Breezer was Nick Craig in his OK Dinghy.
2022 Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey – Final after 2 races (33 entries)
1st RS400 Ollie Groves and Martin Penty, Beaver SC – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd Phantom Duncan ADAMS, Burton SC – – 2 3 – – 5 pts
3rd Phantom Carl GIBBON, Burton SC – – 3 4 – – 7 pts
4th Radial (ILCA 6) Archie BURTON, Beaver SC – – 8 2 – – 10 pts
5th Phantom Matt VELAMAIL, Beaver SC – – 5 5 – – 10 pts
6th Radial (ILCA 6) Oliver BLACKBURN, Port Dinorwic – – 7 6.5 – – 13.5 pts
7th RS400 Stu HALMAN and Anna WALSH, Leigh and Lowton SC – – 4 11 – – 15 pts
8th RS Aero 7 Joe SCURRAH, Carsington SC – – 6 10 – – 16 pts
9th Wayfarer Matt and Ben LULHAM-ROBINSON, Clapham MBC – – 11 6.5 – – 17.5 pts
10th RS400 Alex LEONARD and Ben MURRELL, Bassenthwaite SC – – 9 9 – – 18 pts
Full Brass Monkey results available here . . .
2022 Burghfield Breezer – Final after 2 races (32 entries)
1st OK 223 Nick Craig – – 1 4 – – 5 pts
2nd ILCA 215613 Ben Flower – – 5 2 – – 7 pts
3rd ILCA 220041 Ian Gregory – – 3 5 – – 8 pts
4th 621 Luke Fisher – – 8 3 – – 11 pts
5th Solo 5444 Chris Jennings – – 2 12 – – 14 pts
6th ILCA 216239 Jamie Blake – – 6 10 – – 16 pts
7th Blaze 856 Michael Lyons – – 9 7 – – 16 pts
8th 1700 Ben Whaley – – 17 1 – – 18 pts
9th Enterprise 23170 Ann Jackson – – 4 16 – – 20 pts
10th Solo 5693 Fraser Hayden – – 7 14 – – 21 pts