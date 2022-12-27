Rolex Sydney Hobart – Andoo Comanche takes Line Honours

Andoo Comanche has taken Line Honours in the 2022 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

The 100-ft maxi, skippered by John Winning Jr, crossed the line in 1 day, 11 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds.

This is a fourth Line Honours win for the boat, a Verdier/VPLP design, under a third different owner.

She first won as Comanche in 2015 for Jim and Kristy Clark.

The 2017 Line Honours win as LDV Comanche, when owned by Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant, was achieved in a time of 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds, which still stands as the race record.

Cooney and Grant also won Line Honours with Comanche in the 75th anniversary race in 2019.

Celestial and Gweilo are among the leaders hunting down the overall handicap Tattersall Cup.

Line Honour Leaders – Elapsed race time 01:11:58 Sydney Time

1st Andoo Comanche – John Winning Jr – Finished

2nd LawConnect – Christian Beck – Finished

3rd Black Jack – Peter Harburg – Finished

4th Hamilton Island Wild Oats – The Oatley Family – Finished

5th Willow – Jim Cooney – Finished

6th Stefen Racing – Grant Wharington – Finished

7th Alive – Philip Turner – Finished

8th URM Group – Anthony Johnston – Finished

9th Moneypenny – Dean Langman – Finished

10th No Limit – David Gotze NSW – DTG 4.7