Rolex Sydney Hobart – Maxi fleet in final entry to Hobart

Andoo Comanche (John Winning Jr) was still in the lead – approx 4 am UK – with 179 nautical miles to go to make the finish line in Hobart later today – Tuesday.

Andoo Comanche was 80 nautical miles east of St Helens Point and, like its main rivals, LawConnect, Black Jack and Hamilton Island Wild Oats, was well east of the rhumb line.

By mid-afternoon (AUS) today, the four maxis were continuing to make their charge across Bass Strait in a bid for Line Honours victory in the early hours of tomorrow morning . . . outside the race record of time of 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes, 24 seconds, set by LDV Comanche in 2017.



Andoo Comanche was still in the box seat, but all four 100-footers are in contention to finish first in the 628 nautical mile race, organised by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

While Andoo Comanche is 10 nautical miles ahead of her rivals, the other three are still well in the race.

Only three nautical miles separates second, third and fourth placed boats.

The top four had spent all morning sailing at mid-20 knot speeds, but by lunch time they were averaging 16 to 17 knots. However, winds are expected to increase late this afternoon.

Anticipation remains high that by early morning the four boats will all find themselves on the 11 nautical mile run up the Derwent River, each vying for Line Honours.

Christian Beck, the owner and skipper of LawConnect, was in high spirits early this morning. While crossing Bass Strait at about 22 knots of boat speed, he projected a finish time of midnight. But that will no longer be the case.

Line Honour Leaders – Elapsed race time 01:11:22 Sydney Time 12:22, 28 Dec

1st Andoo Comanche – John Winning Jr – DTG – 80

2nd LawConnect – Christian Beck – DTG 93

3rd Black Jack – Peter Harburg – DTG 98

4th Hamilton Island Wild Oats – The Oatley Family – DTG 101

5th Willow – Jim Cooney – DTG 181

6th Stefen Racing – Grant Wharington – DTG 181

7th Alive – Philip Turner – DTG 183

8th URM Group – Anthony Johnston – DTG 190

9th Moneypenny – Dean Langman – DTG 201

10th No Limit – David Gotze NSW – DTG 217

11th Whisper – David Griffith – DTG 218

KOA, the TP52, is out of the 2022 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race after losing its rudder.