Rolex Sydney Hobart – Andoo Comanche leads fleet to Hobart

The 2022 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race got off to a fast and dramatic start Boxing Day.

Moments after the fleet of 109 boats began their 628 nautical mile race, the race between the four maxis was impacted by drama.

Three of the maxis took the western channel on Sydney Harbour – Andoo Comanche, Black Jack and LawConnect; while Hamilton Island Wild Oats immediately tacked for the eastern side.

From there, the fleet regularly tacked up the Harbour to make their way out of the Heads.



A standout sight was that of the John Winning Jr-skippered Andoo Comanche executing a 720-degree penalty turn due to a possible protest against them.

Hamilton Island Wild Oats, skippered by Mark Richards, also undertook a penalty turn, despite not knowing if it had been required to or not.

The honour of being first out went to Christian Beck on LawConnect, ahead of the Oatley Family’s Hamilton Island Wild Oats.

But after six and a half hours of racing, John Winning Jr had Andoo Comanche in the lead, sailing at 19.6 knots, ahead of LawConnect, Hamilton Island Wild Oats and Peter Harburg on Black Jack.

The first drop out, was the Hick 40 Avalanche, a two-handed entry owned by James Murchison and co-skippered by James Francis, reporting a broken bowsprit, reducing the fleet to 108 boats and 19 two-handed entries.

Second to retire was Yeah Baby, the Akilaria RC2, due to rudder damage. They are returning to Sydney.

There are 107 boats (including 19 two-handers) remaining in the fleet.

Line Honour Leaders – Elapsed race time 00:20:39, Sydney 27 Dec 09:20

1st Andoo Comanche – John Winning Jr – DTG – 279

2nd LawConnect – Christian Beck – DTG 292

3rd Hamilton Island Wild Oats – The Oatley Family – DTG 294

4th Black Jack – Peter Harburg – DTG 297

5th Willow – Jim Cooney – DTG 335

6th Stefen Racing – Grant Wharington – DTG 339

7th Alive – Philip Turner – DTG 341

8th URM Group – Anthony Johnston – DTG 345

9th Moneypenny – Dean Langman – DTG 350

10th Whisper – David Griffith – DTG 360

Race Organiser Notes

Avalanche (TH) – Retired

Yeah Baby – Retired – rudder damage

