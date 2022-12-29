Sam Haynes and his Celestial crew win Rolex Sydney Hobart

Sam Haynes and his TP52 Celestial crew have been declared the overall winner of the 2022 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Haynes and some of the same crew lost the race win last year after being penalised for an infraction of the rules, but accepted second place gracefully.

On winning the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s 628 nautical mile race, Haynes said, “I’m screaming loud and proud. It means everything, everything, especially after last year. We put together a program targeting this race.”

“It’s like an elation – it’s huge for me and the crew. I can’t believe it; it’s a bit of a life changer,” an excited Haynes said.

“This boat is a weapon. It’s up there with the best 52 foot IRC boats in the world.”

Those who were on Celestial last year and joined Haynes, a Sydney veterinarian, again this year, were:

David Chapman, Wulf Wilkens, Callum Cecil, Lewis Brake, Harry West, James Dagge, Jack Macartney, Malcolm Parker and Tasmanian yachtsman, Troy Grafton.

Di Pearson, RSHYR Media