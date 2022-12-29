International Cadet Worlds – Bush and Thorogood extend lead

Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood increase their grip on the International Cadet 2022 World Championship.



The British pair won two of the three races completed on day 2 to take their points total to seven after five races.

Australia’s Max and John Sturman picked-up the day’s other race win, and added second and third place finishes to jump into second place with 22pts.

Now in third place are Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel of Britain, a 6 4 2 giving them 25pts and placing them above Australia’s Luca Groves and Adela Thomas, who finished the day with a 2 7 8 scoreline on 33pts.

Australia’s Ben and Will Garner (8 9 14) dropped to fifth with 37 pts, and Faye Read and Olive Hooper (7 11 10) to sixth place on 38pts.





If yesterday’s breeze wasn’t enough to challenge the fleet, the day 2 addition of a solid swell off the Royal Yacht Club of Victoria definitely was.

The battle between the heavier crews raged on with some close racing through the top of the fleet, but also some incredibly tight tussles through the middle order.

Racing continues through to 2 January with a possible 12 races scheduled.

International Cadet 2022 World Championships – After 5 races (30 Entries)

1st GBR 10001 Toby Bush and Kemmel Thorogood – – 1 1 3 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd AUS 9430 Max and John Sturman – – 5 11 1 2 3 – – 22 pts

3rd GBR 9877 Hamish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel – – 8 5 6 4 2 – – 25 pts

4th AUS 9551 Luca Groves and Adela Thomas – – 9 7 2 7 8 – – 33 pts

5th AUS 9559 Ben and Will Garner – – 2 4 8 9 14 – – 37 pts

6th AUS 9778 Faye Read and Olive Hooper – – 4 6 7 11 10 – – 38 pts

7th AUS 9926 Lillyanne Johnston and Dillan Barnes – – 12 9 5 8 7 – – 41 pts

8th GBR 9994 Will and Annabel Shepherd – – 3 12 4 16 11 – – 46 pts

9th AUS 9552 Grace Hooper and George Shugg – – 15 2 15 6 9 – – 47 pts

10th GER 9992 Kiran Hirthe and Marc Swientek – – 13 3 10 5 19 – – 50 pts

11th AUS 10087 Zane Chaplin and William Clough – – 6 13 9 3 22 – – 53 pts

12th AUS 9614 Evie McDonald and Jack Jones – – 11 8 17 15 12 – – 63 pts

13th AUS 9822 Emma Suda and Tess Holroyd – – 10 20 13 19 5 – – 67 pts

14th GBR 10012 Ed Fletcher and Alex Enkel – – 7 16 16 14 17 – – 70 pts

15th AUS 9698 Lulu Di Sciascio and Chloe Allen – – 25 15 14 10 15 – – 79 pts

16th AUS 9611 Carla Maertens and Thrill Seaker – – 18 10 21 13 20 – – 82 pts

17th GBR 10032 Amelia Mayhew and Hettie Thorogood – – 22 18 20 20 6 – – 86 pts

18th GER 10075 Martin Rothe and Tim Graf – – 20 17 23 17 18 – – 95 pts

19th AUS 9561 Abbey Willcox and Ruby Pilkington – – 23 22 18 12 21 – – 96 pts

20th BEL 8997 Oliver Brands and Hannelore Cammaer – – 16 26 11 23 25 – – 101 pts

Full results available here . . .