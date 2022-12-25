GBR pair top International Cadet Worlds warm-up event in Australia

Britain’s William and Annabel Shepherd were overall winners of the 61st International Cadet Australian Championships.

The pair, from Frensham Pond Sailing Club, finished with 23 points and ten points clear of Austraila’s Evie McDonald and Jack Jones, with another British pair, Toby Bush and Kammel Thorgood in third place with 36 points.

Australia’s Evie McDonald and Jack Jones RGYC claimed the 2022 Australian National Championshipship.

This win also gives them a place on the Aussie team for the Cadet Worlds2022 starting Monday.

In overall fourth place were Kiran Hirth and Marc Swientex of Germany with 38 pts, then two more British crews . . . Mish Collingridge and Rhona Enkel in fifth with 51 pts and sixth Edward Fletcher and Alex Enkel on 58 pts.

This event at the Royal Yacht Club of Victoria was also the warm-up event for the International Cadet World Championships taking place from 26 December through to 2 January 2023.

GBR Worlds Fleet

9876 Robbie Stewart & Dylan McArdle

9877 Mish Collingridge & Rhona Enkel

9964 Sophia Sfaxi & Immy Sherwood

9977 Sarah McEwan & Holly Jones

9994 Will Shepherd & Annabel Shepherd

10001 Toby Bush & Kemmel Thorogood

10002 Tom Walker & Ava Stoddart

10012 Ed Fletcher & Alex Enkel

10032 Amelia Mayhew & Hettie Thorogood

10076 Amelie Whitehouse & Maddy Sherwood

GBR Promotional Fleet

9378 Tom Shepherd & Tom Stoddart

9985 Gwen Thorogood & Josh Davidson

10003 Oscar Bush & Dom McArdle

61st International Cadet Australian Championships – Final after 7 races (58 Entries)

1st GBR 9994 William SHEPHERD and Annabel SHEPHERD – – 23 pts

2nd AUS 9614 Evie MCDONALD and Jack JONES – – 33 pts

3rd GBR 10001 Toby BUSH and Kammel THOROGOOD – – 36 pts

4th GER 9992 Kiran HIRTHE and Marc SWIENTEK – – 38 pts

5th GBR 9877 Mish COLLINGRIDGE and Rhona ENKEL – – 51 pts

6th GBR 10012 Edward FLETCHER and Alex ENKEL – – 58 pts

7th AUS 9551 Luca GROVES and Abi SMITH – – 60 pts

8th AUS 10087 Zane CHAPLIN and Will CLOUGH – – 67 pts

9th AUS 9559 Benjamin GARNER and William GARNER – – 70 pts

10th AUS 9926 Lillyanne JOHNSTON and Dillan BARNES – – 76 pts

11th AUS 9611 Carla MAERTENS and Harper MILLER – – 76 pts

12th AUS 9778 Faye READ and Olive HOOPER – – 85 pts

13th AUS 9430 Max STURMAN and John STURMAN – – 86 pts

14th AUS 9698 Lulu DI SCIASCIO and Chloe ALLEN – – 89 pts

15th POL 9902 Zuzanna OSTROWSKA and Alicja LABANOWSKA – – 91.5 pts

16th AUS 9822 Emma SUDA and Tess HOLROYD – – 96 pts

17th GBR 9876 Robert STEWART and Dylan MCARDLE – – 97 pts

18th GER 10075 Martin ROTHE and Tim GRAF – – 97 pts

19th AUS 9921 Kylan THOMPSON and Sienna MILLER – – 106 pts

20th GBR 9977 Sarah MCEWAN and Holly JONES – – 118 pts

