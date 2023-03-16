Flying 15 – Vials and Turner final race win claims Australian Championship

Britain’s Graham Vials and Chris Turner won the final race and the 2023 Flying 15 Australian Championship/Pre-Worlds.

Overall second place went to Australia’s Grant Alderson and Luke Paterson, and third podium place to Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader of Britain.

Although Vials and Turner led for most of the final race and crossed the finish in first place, the Australian title remained with Alderson and Paterson until the final beat.

With the beat becoming a fetch to the finish another Aussie pair, Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan, came through to snatch second with Alderson and Paterson finishing third . . . and missing-out on the title by one point.

Vials and Turner’s final race win showed their determination to take a fifth World title in the upcoming World Championship, as they held off the challenge of the Aussie pair Alderson and Paterson to claim the Pre-Worlds with a one point advantage.

The 2023 Flying 15 World Championship opens on Saturday 18 March at the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in West Australia.

Flying 15 2023 Australian Championship – Final Leaders after 7 races (79 entries)

Results of race 7 — with overall Nett points

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner 1 – – 13 pts

2nd AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson 3 – – 14 pts

3rd 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader 4 – – 19 pts

4th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson 5 – – 32 pts

5th AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood-Brad Sheridan 2 – – 33 pts

6th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson 9 – – 48 pts

7th AUS 4108 Rod Beurteaux-Simon Wilder 8 – – 53 pts

8th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer-Dean McAullay 29 – – 60 pts

9th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar-Paul Dunbar 10 – – 62 pts

10th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles-Anne Knowles 16 – – 67 pts

Full results available here . . .

