ILCA Senior Europeans Day 5 – Penultimate day leaders

Results after Day 5 of competition at the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Italy.

Final day of racing is Friday 17 March with a maximum of three races per fleet.

With the ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 racing in final gold fleets the leading competitors for podium places are . . .

ILCA 7 (Laser) Men – Gold Fleet Leaders (62 entries)

Gross and Nett scores after 7 races

1st AUS 199015 WEARN Matthew Non EU – – 34 17 pts

2nd CRO 212013 STIPANOVIC Tonci – – 32 23 pts

3rd NED 221850 BOS Duko – – 54 29 pts

4th CRO 216063 JURISIC Filip – – 99 36 pts

5th GER 191131 BUHL Philipp – – 65 40 pts

6th GER 211241 WILLIM Nik Aaron – – 69 44 pts

GBR:

44th GBR 225182 DICKINSON Finley

ILCA 6 (Radial) Women – Gold Fleet Leaders (186 entries)

Gross and Nett scores after 8 races

1st NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 72 24 pts

2nd BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 40 26 pts

3rd POR KARACHALIOU Vasileia – – 68 29 pts

4th DEN RINDOM Anne-marie – – 55 29 pts

5th NED JONKER Maxime – – 51 34 pts

6th POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 78 49 pts

GBR:

53rd SACKER Molly

ILCA 6 (Radial) Men – Final Leaders (71 entries)

Gross and Nett scores after 9 races

1st GRE KYFIDIS Athanasios U21 – – 48 31 pts

2nd ITA CESANA Mattia U21 – – 92 33 pts

3rd IRL WRIGHT Rocco U21 – – 50 38 pts

4th POR PONTES Joao U21 – – 87 70 pts

5th ITA PASCALI Antonio U21 – – 135 79 pts

6th CRO NOVAK Mario – – 112 80 pts

GBR:

32nd EMMETT Jon

