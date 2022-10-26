2022 Rolex World Sailor of the Year – Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti

The unstoppable Nacra 17 duo of Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti have been named Male and Female Rolex World Sailor of the Year 2022, respectively, at the World Sailing Awards at the Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi.

The pair struck Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold and continued to dominate the event, winning both the European Championships and World Championships by impressive margins.

Other Award winners . . .

Team Australia SailGP was named Team of the Year after winning back-to-back SailGP titles.

The Vortex Pod Racer won Boat of the Year.

Greenboats won the World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award for demonstrating and establishing sustainable alternatives to conventional composite materials.

David Tillett received the Beppe Croce Trophy for his many years of service to the sport.

The President’s Development Award went to the Qingdao Municipal Sports Bureau and was collected by Qu Chun, President of the Qingdao Yachting Association.

