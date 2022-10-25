470 World Championship day 2 – Wanser and Autenrieth extend lead

Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth (GER) retain their overall lead with 1 and 7 scores after two more races.

They now have a three point lead from Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mahr (AUT) while Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort (GER) posted two race wins to move from 14th to 3rd overall and five points off the leader.

Low scoring Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (JPN) remain in fourth, tied on 16 pts with Diesch and Markfort.

China’sJianyong Xu and Yahan Tu drop to fifth and Italy’s Marco Gradoni and Alessandra Dubbini to sixth overall.

The British Sailing Team entries saved themslves from an embarrassing drop into the silver fleet . . .

Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre climb to 15th with 3 and 10 scores Tuesday, and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr are 19th after a 10 and 4.

European Champions Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (SWE) recovered with a race win after a tenth in the first race, and are now 12th overall, one point behind And Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman.

Not so good for some other top names. . .

Missing the cut by a single point are former women’s World Champion Ai Kondo (JPN) sailing with Naoya Kimura, and 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Isabel Swan (BRA) sailing with Henrique Haddad.

Also no Australian, New Zealand or USA teams made the cut fo the Gold fleet.

The gold and silver fleets are scheduled for two races on Wednesday.

470 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (60 entries)

1st GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – -21 2 1 1 7 – – 11 pts

2nd AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – -11 2 4 3 5 – – 14 pts

3rd GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 13 -22 1 1 1 – – 16 pts

4th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 1 7 5 -12 3 – – 16 pts

5th CHN 373 Jianyong XU and Yahan TU – – 1 -17 3 8 5 – – 17 pts

6th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – -10 1 5 6 8 – – 20 pts

7th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 3 -13 6 2 11 – – 22 pts

8th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam HOMRI – – 4 7 9 -19 2 – – 22 pts

9th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 4 3 -15 2 14 – – 23 pts

10th FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – -19 9 7 4 3 – – 23 pts

11th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 2 -12 10 4 8 – – 24 pts

12th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 12 -13 2 10 1 – – 25 pts

13th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 6 4 -14 9 7 – – 26 pts

14th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Cyril SCHÜPBACH – – -20 10 2 16 2 – – 30 pts

15th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – -18 14 4 3 10 – – 31 pts

16th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – -23 14 3 5 10 – – 32 pts

17th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – -17 3 16 7 6 – – 32 pts

18th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – -17 4 13 6 9 – – 32 pts

19th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – -19 9 9 10 4 – – 32 pts

20th BRA 10 Rodrigo LINCK DUARTE and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN – – 7 1 8 BFD 21 – – 37 pts

Full results available here . . .