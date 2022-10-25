470 World Championship day 2 – Wanser and Autenrieth extend lead

Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth (GER) retain their overall lead with 1 and 7 scores after two more races.
They now have a three point lead from Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mahr (AUT) while Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort (GER) posted two race wins to move from 14th to 3rd overall and five points off the leader.
Low scoring Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (JPN) remain in fourth, tied on 16 pts with Diesch and Markfort.
China’sJianyong Xu and Yahan Tu drop to fifth and Italy’s Marco Gradoni and Alessandra Dubbini to sixth overall.
The British Sailing Team entries saved themslves from an embarrassing drop into the silver fleet . . .
Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre climb to 15th with 3 and 10 scores Tuesday, and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr are 19th after a 10 and 4.
European Champions Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (SWE) recovered with a race win after a tenth in the first race, and are now 12th overall, one point behind And Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman.
Not so good for some other top names. . .
Missing the cut by a single point are former women’s World Champion Ai Kondo (JPN) sailing with Naoya Kimura, and 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Isabel Swan (BRA) sailing with Henrique Haddad.
Also no Australian, New Zealand or USA teams made the cut fo the Gold fleet.
The gold and silver fleets are scheduled for two races on Wednesday.
470 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (60 entries)
1st GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – -21 2 1 1 7 – – 11 pts
2nd AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – -11 2 4 3 5 – – 14 pts
3rd GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 13 -22 1 1 1 – – 16 pts
4th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 1 7 5 -12 3 – – 16 pts
5th CHN 373 Jianyong XU and Yahan TU – – 1 -17 3 8 5 – – 17 pts
6th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – -10 1 5 6 8 – – 20 pts
7th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 3 -13 6 2 11 – – 22 pts
8th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam HOMRI – – 4 7 9 -19 2 – – 22 pts
9th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 4 3 -15 2 14 – – 23 pts
10th FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – -19 9 7 4 3 – – 23 pts
11th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 2 -12 10 4 8 – – 24 pts
12th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 12 -13 2 10 1 – – 25 pts
13th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 6 4 -14 9 7 – – 26 pts
14th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Cyril SCHÜPBACH – – -20 10 2 16 2 – – 30 pts
15th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – -18 14 4 3 10 – – 31 pts
16th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – -23 14 3 5 10 – – 32 pts
17th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – -17 3 16 7 6 – – 32 pts
18th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – -17 4 13 6 9 – – 32 pts
19th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – -19 9 9 10 4 – – 32 pts
20th BRA 10 Rodrigo LINCK DUARTE and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN – – 7 1 8 BFD 21 – – 37 pts