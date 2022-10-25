Close racing at RS Aero 2022 UK Inland Championships

Sixty RS Aeros enjoyed good close racing in medium breezes for the 2022 RS Aero UK Inland Championships at Draycote Water SC.

In the RS Aero 5s Tom Ahlheid (Frensham Pond SC) took a convincing win and was also top Youth after a dominant Saturday.

2nd was Harrison Pye (Draycote Water SC) and 3rd Sam Blaker (Thorpe Bay YC). Alice Lucy (Rutland SC) finished top female in 5th.

The RS Aero 6s perhaps had the closest racing within the front group.

Often appearing locked together and they raced around the course.

Chris Rust (Portsmouth SC) took the win followed by top Youth Luca Mitchell (Paignton SC) in 2nd and Dan Bullock (Paignton SC) in 3rd. Cathy Lunn (Leigh and Lowton SC) finished top female in 5th.

The RS Aero 7s had the largest fleet and consistency proved key with Craig Williamson (Staunton Harold SC) winning with a string of five 2nd places without winning a race.

New RS Aero sailor Joe Scurrah (Carsington SC) is straight up to speed to take 2nd and Noah Rees (RS Sailing) took 3rd. Peter Matthews (Lancing SC) finished top Master, Lucy Haydon (Bowmoor SC) top female and Elliot Toms (Fowey Gallants SC) top Youth.

RS Aero 9s revelled on the pulsating breeze.

It was close for the overall win with Peter Barton (Lymington Town SC) taking one more win than Chris Larr (Draycote Water SC) for the title.

Another new RS Aero convert Chris Brown (Draycote Water SC) took 3rd. David Cherrill (Broadwater SC) was first Master in 6th.

RS Aero 5 – UK Inland Championship final leaders (20 entries)

1st Tom Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC – – 17 pts

2nd Harrison Pye – Draycote Water SC – – 22 pts

3rd Sam Blaker – Thorpe Bay YC – – 27 pts

4th Tristan Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC – – 30 pts

5th Alice Lucy – Rutland SC – – 36 pts

6th Ben Osborne – Maidenhead SC – – 38 pts

RS Aero 6 – UK Inland Championship final leaders (7 entries)

1st Chris Rust – Portsmouth SC – – 11 pts

2nd Luca Mitchell – Paignton SC – – 13 pts

3rd Dan Bullock – Paignton SC – – 14 pts

4th Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – Maidenhead SC – – 20 pts

5th Cathy Lunn – Leigh and Lowton SC – – 24 pts

6th Abigail Larr – Draycote Water SC – – 30 pts

7th Sian Clark – Draycote Water SC – – 39 pts

RS Aero 7 – UK Inland Championship final leaders (22 entries)

1st Craig Williamson – Staunton Harold SC – – 14 pts

2nd Joe Scurrah – Carsington SC – – 16 pts

3rd Noah Rees – TBA SC – – 17 pts

4th Chris Hatton – Lymington Town SC – – 20 pts

5th Paul Haswell – Hayling Island SC – – 25 pts

6th Guy Rivington – Stokes Bay SC – – 32 pts

RS Aero 9 – UK Inland Championship final leaders (11 entries)

1st Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC – – 8 pts

2nd Chris Larr – Draycote Water SC – – 9 pts

3rd Chris Brown – Draycote Water SC – – 24 pts

4th Richard Watsham – Starcross YC / RNSA – – 25 pts

5th Harry Moffatt – Hunts SC – – 30 pts

6th David Cherrill – Broadwater SC – – 33 pts