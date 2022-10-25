Rolex Middle Sea Race – Leopard 3 take Monohull Line Honours

Tuesday 25 October . . . Leopard 3, skippered by Chris Sherlock, take Monohull Line Honours in 2022 Rolex Middle Sea Race.

The Farr designed 30.48 metre/100 foot maxi, Leopard 3 (NED) crossed the finish line at 10:54:29 CEST to take Monohull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 70 hours 34 minutes 8 seconds

This is the third time Leopard 3 has participated in the Rolex Middle Sea Race and the second time it has been first monohull home, winning the RLR Trophy. The previous occasion was in 2009.

Leopard’s elapsed time is some 30 hours outside the monohull race record of 40 hours 17 minutes 50 seconds established in 2021 by Comanche.

Crew:

Chris Sherlock, Matt Lester, Curtis Blewett, Tom McWilliam, Will Best, Stefano Nava, Gian Ahluwalia, Guy Filabozzi, Michael Pammenter, Laura de Vere, Samuel Wright, Murray Goodsell, Richard Bouzaid, Joost Schultz, Tim Marsh, Dennis Frederikson, Giles de Jager, Ian Budgen, Steve Booth, Guilermo Altadill, Ronald Bunders, Mitch Booth, Gerald Mitchell