470 World Championship – Big names gather big scores on Day 1

Three races in a building breeze sees Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth (GER) leading with -21, 2, 1 after day one at the 470 World Championship in Sdot Yam, Israel.

In second place are Jianyong Xu and Yahan Tu (CHN) with 1, -18, 3 and in third are Marco Gradoni and Alessandra Dubbini with -10, 1, 5,

Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (JPN) enjoyed the best day on the water with scores of 1, -7, 5 and were one of only three teams to stay in single-figures for all three races, they are fourth overall.

The two British Sailing Team entries will struggle to make the Gold Fleet after their three opening races left them in 27th and 29th overall.

The British No. 1 pair, Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre, have 19 pts from a -18, 15, 4 scoreline, while Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr have 18 pts from a -19, 9, 9 score.

Other big names with work to do are . . . European Champions Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (SWE) 15th overall with 14 pts. And Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman, who won silver at the Europeans, are down in 12th place.

Top Kiwi pair Paul Snow-Hansen and Megan Thomson are 39th and best USA pair Louisa Nordstrom and Trevor Bornarth are 45th.

Two more races on Tuesday will complete the qualification series and the fleet will be split into gold and silver fleets for Wednedsday.

470 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (60 entries)

1st GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH -21 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd CHN 373 Jianyong XU and Yahan TU 1 -18 3 – – 4 pts

3rd ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI -10 1 5 – – 6 pts

4th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA 1 -7 5 – – 6 pts

5th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR -11 2 4 – – 6 pts

6th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ 4 3 -15 – – 7 pts

7th BRA 10 Rodrigo LINCK DUARTE and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN 7 1 -8 – – 8 pts

8th FRA 16 Cassandre BLANDIN and Corentin BRETAGNE 3 5 -21 – – 8 pts

9th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES 3 -14 6 – – 9 pts

10th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ 6 4 -14 – – 10 pts

11th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noam HOMRI 4 7 -9 – – 11 pts

12th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN 2 -13 10 – – 12 pts

13th ISR 11 Aviv ASSRAF and Nina AMIR 6 6 -24 – – 12 pts

14th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT 13 -22 1 – – 14 pts

15th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON 12 -13 2 – – 14 pts

27th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR -19 9 9 – – 18 pts

29th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE -18 15 4 – – 19 pts

Full results availabele here . . .