World Match Racing Tour Final moves to Sydney

Organisers of the World Match Racing Tour have announced the 2022 WMRT Final has been re-scheduled to 13-18 December in Sydney, Australia.

The event will be co-hosted with the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) and the winner will be crowned official 2022 Match Racing World Champion.

The change of venue for the 2022 WMRT Final follows the ongoing border closures in China, where the WMRT Final was previously scheduled to take place in Shenzhen from 6-11 December.

Strict travel restrictions for international visitors to China have been in place since the start of the global pandemic in 2020.

Up to 12 teams are being invited to the event including defending match racing world champion Taylor Canfield (Stars + Stripes Team USA) and six-time world champion Ian Williams from Great Britain.

The event will be sailed in the CYCA fleet of Elliott 7m keelboats with crews of 4 or 5.

Racing will take place over 5 days with a single round robin stage followed by a repechage, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Final on Sunday 18 December.