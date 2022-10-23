470 World Championship – Important pointer for Paris 2024

Sixty international teams to contest the 470 World Championship in Sdot Yam, Israel, from 22 to 29 October.

With less than two years to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, the 2022 World Championship is an important regatta for teams to find out where they stand in the new era of mixed competition.

Male helm/female crew and female helm/male crew combinations will be competing at the event.

There are two British Sailing Team crews entered . . .

Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre, who finished fourth in the recent worlds pre-event, and Vita Heathcote and Kyan Ork.

In terms of the form book, Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden will start as the favourites for the world title.

Having won the European Championship in Turkey six weeks ago and a few days ago winning the warm-up regatta at Sdot Yam, the 470 Open Israel Nationals, the Swedes have set a benchmark for the rest to follow.

In a surprise announcement . . . Triple Olympic 470 medalist Mat Belcher OAM has announced his retirement from Olympic sailing.

Australia’s most successful Olympic sailor, Belcher had been considering a tilt at the new Mixed 470 class at the Paris 2024 games before calling time on his decorated career today.

Belcher represented Australia at three Olympic Games and returned with a haul of two Gold and one Silver medal . . .470 Olmpic gold at London and Tokyo, and silver at Rio.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision, I have been a member of this team for the past 22 years so closing that chapter was not a decision I took lightly,” said Belcher at the announcement.

Sunday 23 October was the practice race day with the opening ceremony in the evening.

The first race of the Championship is scheduled for 12:00 hrs local time on Monday 24 October.

