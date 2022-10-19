Wrigley and McIntyre finish fourth at 470 Worlds pre-event

The British Sailing Team pair, Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre, finished fourth in the 2022 470 Israel Nationals at the Sdot Yam SC, Israel.

The event, which doubled as the pre-event for the 470 World Championship was won by Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden, topping the leader board with 22 points after six races.

Second were Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort of Germany and in third Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki of Japan.

Britain’s other entry for the worlds, Vita Heathcote and Kyan Ork, also also took part but missed three races.

Racing for the World Championship opens on Monday 24 October.

Eleven races are scheduled with the Medal racing on Saturday 29 October.

470 2022 Open Israel National Championship – Final leaders (48 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (13) 1 2 4 13 2 – – 22 pts

2nd GER 11 Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort 20 2 1 -23 9 5 – – 37 pts

3rd JPN 22 Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki 1 14 (29) 9 2 14 – – 40 pts

4th GBR 1 Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre -49 4 11 3 18 4 – – 40 pts

5th CHN 373 Jianyong Xu and Yahan Tu 3 6 4 10 -49 24 – – 47 pts

6th JPN 55 AI Yoshida and Naoya Kimura 11 7 7 5 17 -26 – – 47 pts

7th ESP 44 Nora Cabot and Jordi Xammar 12 5 8 13 (15) 13 – – 51 pts

8th ESP 8 Maria Bover and Pablo Garua Cranfield 2 -49 21 1 19 12 – – 55 pts

