Emma Wilson takes lead in Women’s iQFOiL World Championship

Britain’s Emma Wilson takes lead in the Women’s iQFOiL World Championship.
A 2 -24 2 1 scoreline takes Wilson seven points clear of Shahar Tibi (ISR) with Lilian De Geus (NED) in third place a further nine points back.
Overnight leader Pilar Lamadrid (ESP) drops bak to sixth overall, behind fourth placed Marta Maggetti (ITA)and fifth placed Sara Wennekes (NED).
Islay Watson (GBR) of Britain had a tough day finishing in 16th overall after a BFD 7 14 46 scoreline.
But this was better than the struggles that the British men are having.
Best placed after eight races is Sam Sills in 24th with Andy Brown in 26th place and Matt Barton 29th.
Leading the Men’s championship is Sebastian Koerel (GER) posting a 1 1 -2 1 score to rocket from fourth into a 21 point overall lead.
Second is the young Trentino local, Nicolo Renna (ITA) on 31 points with Tom Reuveny (ISR) moving up into third with 33 pts.
Women – iQFOiL World Championships – After 9 races (102 entries)
1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 3 3 3 3 -13 2 -24 2 1 – – 17 pts
2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -5 1 5 2 1 4 6 -21 5 – – 24 pts
3rd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 1 DNC 1 2 1 5 11 -24 12 – – 33 pts
4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 1 1 1 7 -11 -29 4 4 16 – – 34 pts
5th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 1 -19 7 9 6 9 -31 1 10 – – 43 pts
6th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 1 1 1 1 -3 -38 8 10 28 – – 50 pts
7th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH – – 5 3 5 -10 2 -43 25 9 3 – – 52 pts
8th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – U21 – – DNC 3 3 8 4 DNC 20 3 11 – – 52 pts
9th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 9 5 -29 7 3 3 -30 20 – – 52 pts
10th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE – – 13 -19 1 12 18 8 2 -32 2 – – 56 pts
Other GBR:
16th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 1 1 1 -7 5 BFD 7 14 46 – – 75 pts
31st GBR 248 Alice READ – – 118 pts
39th GBR 956 Sills SASKIA – – 140 pts
47th GBR 323 Catrin WILLIAMS – U21 – – 162 pts
48th GBR 667 Jennie ROBERTS – – 165 pts
Men – iQFOiL World Championships – After 8 races (160 entries)
1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – -15 5 1 1 1 1 -2 1 – – 10 pts
2nd ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA – – 3 -5 3 2 3 12 8 -14 – – 31 pts
3rd ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 3 -9 3 1 9 7 -18 10 – – 33 pts
4th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS – – -3 3 3 3 12 4 10 -23 – – 35 pts
5th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 1 1 -3 1 2 -26 19 13 – – 37 pts
6th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – -17 1 1 3 -36 27 3 2 – – 37 pts
7th NED 55 Luuc OPZEELAND – – -29 1 5 3 25 5 1 -36 – – 40 pts
8th POL 182 Pawel Aleksander TARNOWSKI – – 5 1 7 -9 10 16 6 -26 – – 45 pts
9th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 1 3 5 BFD -26 8 17 17 – – 51 pts
Best GBR:
24th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 79 pts
26th GBR 360 Andy BROWN – – 87 pts
29th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON – – 94 pts
41st GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 116 pts
50th GBR 724 Charlie DIXON – U21 – – 143 pts