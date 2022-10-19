Emma Wilson takes lead in Women’s iQFOiL World Championship

Britain’s Emma Wilson takes lead in the Women’s iQFOiL World Championship.

A 2 -24 2 1 scoreline takes Wilson seven points clear of Shahar Tibi (ISR) with Lilian De Geus (NED) in third place a further nine points back.

Overnight leader Pilar Lamadrid (ESP) drops bak to sixth overall, behind fourth placed Marta Maggetti (ITA)and fifth placed Sara Wennekes (NED).

Islay Watson (GBR) of Britain had a tough day finishing in 16th overall after a BFD 7 14 46 scoreline.

But this was better than the struggles that the British men are having.

Best placed after eight races is Sam Sills in 24th with Andy Brown in 26th place and Matt Barton 29th.

Leading the Men’s championship is Sebastian Koerel (GER) posting a 1 1 -2 1 score to rocket from fourth into a 21 point overall lead.

Second is the young Trentino local, Nicolo Renna (ITA) on 31 points with Tom Reuveny (ISR) moving up into third with 33 pts.

Women – iQFOiL World Championships – After 9 races (102 entries)



1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 3 3 3 3 -13 2 -24 2 1 – – 17 pts

2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -5 1 5 2 1 4 6 -21 5 – – 24 pts

3rd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 1 DNC 1 2 1 5 11 -24 12 – – 33 pts

4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 1 1 1 7 -11 -29 4 4 16 – – 34 pts

5th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 1 -19 7 9 6 9 -31 1 10 – – 43 pts

6th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 1 1 1 1 -3 -38 8 10 28 – – 50 pts

7th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH – – 5 3 5 -10 2 -43 25 9 3 – – 52 pts

8th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – U21 – – DNC 3 3 8 4 DNC 20 3 11 – – 52 pts

9th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 9 5 -29 7 3 3 -30 20 – – 52 pts

10th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE – – 13 -19 1 12 18 8 2 -32 2 – – 56 pts

Other GBR:

16th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 1 1 1 -7 5 BFD 7 14 46 – – 75 pts

31st GBR 248 Alice READ – – 118 pts

39th GBR 956 Sills SASKIA – – 140 pts

47th GBR 323 Catrin WILLIAMS – U21 – – 162 pts

48th GBR 667 Jennie ROBERTS – – 165 pts

Men – iQFOiL World Championships – After 8 races (160 entries)

1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – -15 5 1 1 1 1 -2 1 – – 10 pts

2nd ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA – – 3 -5 3 2 3 12 8 -14 – – 31 pts

3rd ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 3 -9 3 1 9 7 -18 10 – – 33 pts

4th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS – – -3 3 3 3 12 4 10 -23 – – 35 pts

5th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 1 1 -3 1 2 -26 19 13 – – 37 pts

6th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – -17 1 1 3 -36 27 3 2 – – 37 pts

7th NED 55 Luuc OPZEELAND – – -29 1 5 3 25 5 1 -36 – – 40 pts

8th POL 182 Pawel Aleksander TARNOWSKI – – 5 1 7 -9 10 16 6 -26 – – 45 pts

9th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 1 3 5 BFD -26 8 17 17 – – 51 pts

Best GBR:

24th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 79 pts

26th GBR 360 Andy BROWN – – 87 pts

29th GBR 983 Matthew BARTON – – 94 pts

41st GBR 931 Tom SQUIRES – – 116 pts

50th GBR 724 Charlie DIXON – U21 – – 143 pts

Full results available here . . .