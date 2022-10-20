Fifteen RS Aero sailors attended the Pop Up open meeting hosted at Burton SC to replace an event cancelled due to low water levels across the UK.

Congratulations to Grahame Newton (Staunton Harold SC) on his win with three race wins.

Gareth Williams (Leigh & Lowton SC) took 2nd with Joe Scurrah (Carsington SC) in 3rd.

There were really good battles between those at the front, middle and back of the fleet.

Thanks to Burton SC and all their volunteers who stepped up at short notice to save this open and made the day run so smoothly.

Thanks to Rooster for supporting with prizes

Next up for the UK RS Aeros is the autumn’s big one – the UK Inlands – and with over 50 RS Aeros already signed up we are set for some great racing at Draycote this weekend.



RS Aero Pop Up Open at Burton SC . . .

1st RS Aero 7 Grahame Newton – Staunton Harold SC – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd RS Aero 7 Gareth Williams – Leigh & Lowton SC – – 3 3 4 – – 10 pts

3rd RS Aero 7 Joe Scurrah – Carsington SC – – 2 7 2 – – 11 pts

4th RS Aero 7 David Cronk – Hunts SC – – 7 4 3 – – 14 pts

5th RS Aero 7 John Blundell – Staunton Harold SC – – 5 5 6 – – 16 pts

6th RS Aero 7 Paul Williamson – Staunton Harold SC – – 10 2 5 – – 17 pts

7th RS Aero 7 Dan Phillips – Ripon SC – – 6 6 13 – – 25 pts

8th RS Aero 7 Kevin Payne – Bartley SC – – 9 10 7 – – 26 pts

9th RS Aero 7 David Moore – Swarkstone SC – – 11 8 9 – – 28 pts

10th RS Aero 7 Thoma Penty – Beaver SC – – 8 9 12 – – 29 pts

11th RS Aero 7 Kent Martin – TBA SC – – 4 11 16 – – 31 pts

12th RS Aero 7 Karl Morley – Burton SC – – 13 12 8 – – 33 pts

13th RS Aero 7 Paul Hemingway – Carsington SC – – 14 13 10 – – 37 pts

14th RS Aero 6 Cathy Lunn – Leigh & Lowton SC – – 12 14 11 – – 37 pts

15th RS Aero 5 Rebecca Goodall – Burton SC – – 15 15 14 – – 44 pts