iQFOiL World Championship – Slalom day moved ahead of the Marathon

Four slalom races were completed Thursday, refining the leading ten competitors for the finals on Saturday.

Given the weather forecast for Friday (+40 knots), the race committee decided to change the Thursday race programme.

The marathon was not run . . . it got postponed until Friday if conditions allow it.

After the Thursday’s slalom racing Sebastian Koerdel (GER) and Lilian De Geus (NED) are the podium leaders

The conditions for Friday’s marathon – and whether it is run – could play a critical part in the composition of the final top ten. The difference in points between each sailor remains small, and marathon points count double.

Lilian De Geus now leads the womens’event with 29 pts, with second Shahar Tibi (ISR) with 35 pts and third Pilar Lamadrid (ESP) on 38 pts.

Britain’s Emma Wilson won her final race but slips to fifth tied on 40 pts with Marta Maggetti (ITA).

Islay Watson (GBR) battled back to take tenth place with 83 pts.

In the men’s event Sebastian Koerdel won his four heats and now has a 26 point lead.

Luuc Opzeeland (NED) recovered from seventh to take second place on 39 pts, with Clément Bourgeois (FRA) in third with 44 pts.

Andy Brown is best placed Britain in the men in 20th, with Matt Barton 24th and Sam Sills 29th.

Women – iQFOiL World Championships – Final Series Slalom (102 entries)

1st NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 3 1 3 1 – – 29 pts

2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 1 1 9 -31 – – 35 pts

3rd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 1 3 1 11 – – 38 pts

4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 7 7 5 3 – – 40 pts

5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 17 5 -23 1 – – 40 pts

6th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – U21 – – 3 3 7 -21 – – 65 pts

7th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE – – -13 3 7 1 – – 67 pts

8th HKG 3 Kwan Ching MA – – 7 RDG RDG RDG – – 76 pts

9th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – -19 13 3 3 – – 78 pts

10th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 1 11 15 27 – – 83 pts

Men – iQFOiL World Championships – Final Series Slalom (160 entries)

1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 1 1 1 1 – – 13 pts

2nd NED 55 Luuc OPZEELAND – – 3 3 1 17 – – 39 pts

3rd FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS – – 3 3 -23 3 – – 44 pts

4th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – 11 5 3 17 – – 46 pts

5th POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI – – 5 5 9 7 – – 52 pts

6th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 1 -19 3 BFD – – 55 pts

7th NED 2020 Amado VRIESWIJK – – 7 9 1 7 – – 66 pts

8th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET – – 7 1 3 3 – – 70 pts

9th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 5 9 13 9 – – 70 pts

10th FRA 4 Titouan LE BOSQ – – 13 13 15 1 – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .