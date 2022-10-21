On your bike . . . American Magic testing with cyclors in Pensacola

Cyclors seem to be on the way back . . . American Magic seen testing with Cyclors in Pensacola.

Cyclors were last seen in Bermuda at AC35 where they were used to devastating effect by the winning Emirates Team New Zealand onboard their winning AC50 catamaran.

American Magic recently announced a partnership with SRAM, the world’s most innovative bicycle component manufacturer, in their bid to win the 37th America’s Cup.

This latest Recon video of the American Magic team training on their upgraded AC75 Patriot, shows the yacht reftted with cyclors replacing the traditional arm-grinding unit.

Speaking about the day, Kirk Jordan, a structural engineer on the American Magic design team commented that:

“There’s a lot of new things allowed in the rule in terms of software and hardware so it’s a matter of getting them on and going through the teething process and learning about them.”

“As for the cyclors, they’re one of the things we’re experimenting with and we’re at the beginning of that learning curve.”

As part of the new AC37 openness, the “Joint Recon Programme” refered to as a campaign cost reduction measure, is a centralised reconnaissance programme following all the AC37 teams’ AC75, AC40 and LEQ12 yachts, including both on-land and on-water imagery.

Each team is assigned a two-person Recon Unit to follow their every on-water move, but it’s not that simple. The cameras are supplied and identical for all Recon Units.

Drones are not allowed, and they can’t get that close, plus following a boat and keeping a camera steady at 45 knots isn’t that easy to begin with.

A three minute interview follows each on water day, and teams must answer the Recon Unit’s questions while trying not to give too much away.

The video includes an interview after the training session with Kirk Jordan, a structural engineer on the American Magic design team, with a member of the AC37 Joint Recon team assigned to American Magic.

Patriot is following through a programme of short 1-8 minute foiling blasts before the chase boat comes in to evaluate, re-appraise and check settings.

Team onboard: Paul Goodison/Dan Morris/Riley Gibbs/Terry Hutchinson/Andrew Campbell/Trevor Burd were observed on board in various positions.

New York Yacht Club American Magic will spend all winter in Pensacola before relocating to Barcelona for the final push into the 37th America’s Cup campaign in 2024.

Other AC37 teams already on the water include . . .

Alinghi Red Bull Racing sailing at Barcelona, the 2024 Cup venue. Emirates Team NZ sailing on Waitemata Harbour, in New Zealand.

Luna Rossa are preparing to sail their LEQ12, surrogate yacht, which they recently launched.

While Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Britannia team have yet to reveal their LEQ12 and are awaiting delivery of their AC40 which is on route from China to Palma, Mallorca, their new training base.

Related Post:

American Magic is back . . . But the devil is in the detail.

Race Format and NOR released for 2024 Women’s America’s Cup and Youth America’s Cup

McConaghy Boats hits the road with INEOS Team’s new AC40