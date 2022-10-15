American Magic is back . . . But the devil is in the detail.

American Magic is back on the water with the team putting in a long session of testing today ahead of a first sail that is imminent.

To the outside eye, Patriot with its distinctive hull form looks exactly the same as it did when we last saw her in Auckland at AC36 but the devil is in the detail.

The boom has now gone The jib winches are a distant memor The control systems elsewhere have been upgraded and replaced – most notably (without seeing below decks) the mainsail traveller and hydraulics packages for the uprated mainsail control system.



Once launched, the excellent and well-drilled American Magic shore team towed Patriot out east into the shadow of the impressive Pensacola Bay Bridge for further stress testing.

They launched the re-cut Quantum AM-MN9 mainsail of AC36 and going through the full set of jibs: J1 to J4 and as Paul Goodison commented “some didn’t fit” so it will be a late night of re-cutting for the sail loft this evening.



Overall Goodison seemed more than happy with what turned out to be a very long day for the Magic team:

“What a great day for the team to finally get the boat out on the water with the sails up.”

“The last time we had that was in Auckland. Obviously, there’s a lot of new stuff on the boat – quite visually you can see there’s no longer a boom, there’s a lot of new systems, no jib winches so a lot of today was all about structural testing . . .”

