Formula Kite Worlds Day 5 – Aldridge and Dabson book semi-final places

Strong British performance in the women’s fleet, with Ellie Aldridge the winner of the day.

While Daniela Moroz USA and Lauriane Nolot FRA top the women’s leaderboard and move directly through to the final, Britain’s Ellie Aldridge and Katie Dabson booked semi-final places.

Aldridge was the winner of the day to move into third place with a 1,2,4,1 score line, with teammate Dabson also profiting from a solid day 4,5,-10,4 to take fourth overall.

These two will be divided off into opposite sides of Sunday’s semi-finals in the Medal Series and will go in with the advantage of two match points in their bid to make it through to the four-rider final.

Although Moroz’s scores of 6,4,3,2 were nothing like as jaw-dropping as her previous run of eight race wins, she has done enough to secure the yellow bib for another day.

Moroz only needs to win one race in the four-rider final and her world title defence will be complete.

Toni Vodisek of Slovenia finished with 2,1,1 to secure his place in the four-rider final even if he failed to finish the last gold fleet race of the afternoon.

16-year-old Max Maeder from Singapore secured the second spot in the four-rider final on Sunday afternoon.

French rider Axel Mazella FRA posted four top-six finishes to remainin third overall. While 2021 world champion Theo de Ramecourt FRA kept his title defence hopes alive despite a spectacular crash in the third race.



The final day of competition pits the top 10 riders in each of the men’s and women’s fleets against each other in the Medal Series.

Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 13 races (58 entries)

1st USA Daniela Moroz – – -6 4 3 2 – – 16 pts

2nd FRA Lauriane Nolot – – -23 3 -7 3 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR Ellie Aldridge – – 1 2 4 1 – – 36 pts

4th GBR Katie Dabson – – 4 5 -10 4 – – 46 pts

5th AUS Breiana Whitehead – – 12 7 -26 -26 – – 53 pts

6th FRA Poema Newland – – 17 -26 5 -26 – – 56 pts

7th GBR Maddy Anderson – – 8 8 -13 12 – – 66 pts

8th ISR Gal Zukerman – – 2 6 1 5 – – 67 pts

9th GER Leonie Meyer – – 7 14 -16 9 – – 67 pts

10th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 9 13 6 6 – – 68 pts

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 14 races (92 entries)

1st SLO Toni Vodisek – – 2 1 1 -26 – – 14 pts

2nd SGP Maximilian Maeder – – -24 2 4 7 – – 26 pts

3rd FRA Axel Mazella – – 3 6 5 5 – – 32 pts

4th FRA Theo de Ramecourt – – 8 3 -26 8 – – 41 pts

5th ITA Riccardo Pianosi – – 4 11 3 2 – – 45 pts

6th FRA Benoit Gomez – – 7 -10 6 1 – – 50 pts

7th Martin Dolenc – – 11 13 2 6 – – 53 pts

8th ITA Lorenzo Boschetti – – 1 5 9 -15 – – 56 pts

9th CYP Denis Taradin – – -26 9 8 3 – – 65 pts

10th POL Maksymilian Zakowski – – 6 7 12 13 – – 78 pts

