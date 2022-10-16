2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Anne-Marie Rindom raises the bar for final day

Anne-Marie Rindom, Denmark’s 2020 Olympic Chmpion, set a high bar for the final day of the 2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds in Kemah, Texas.

Rindom turned a three point deficit into a 19 point lead after winning two of Saturday’s three races.

Finishing seventh in the first race, won by Maxime Jonker of Holland, Rindom upped her pace in the building breeze to take what looks like a winning position going into the final day with 36 pts.

In second is Emma Plasschaert BEL with 55 pts and in third place Maria Erdi HUN tied on 56pts with Maud Jayet SUI.

Rindom realises that the title is now hers to lose and commented that Saturday . . . “I think I’m actually just going to try and stay out of trouble and sail my own races.”

Britain’s Daisy Collingridge (25 13 20) is 19th overall, while Matilda Nicholls is 24th, finishing the day with a third place.

In the men’s fleet, two races were sailed, and American Peter Barnard won both.

He goes into the final day with 10 pts, Twelve points ahead of Americans Hamilton Barclay and William Baker.

Two races are scheduled for the final day.

2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Women – Gold Leaders after 10 races (85 entries)

1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 7 1 1 – – 36 pts

2nd BEL Emma Plasschaert 6 12 14 – – 55 pts

3rd HUN Maria Erdi 5 17 9 – – 56 pts

4th SUI Maud Jayet 2 [19.0] 7 – – 56 pts

5th POL Agata Barwinska [35.0] 5 6 – – 60 pts

6th USA Charlotte Rose 13 3 4 – – 66 pts

7th NED Marit Bouwmeester 17 11 5 – – 66 pts

8th NED Maxime Jonker 1 8 [25.0] – – 67 pts

9th USA Erika Reineke 9 4 [26.0] – – 67 pts

10th POL Wiktoria Golebiowska 3 [43.0] 27 – – 68 pts

11th SWE Josefin Olsson 10 15 17 – – 78 pts

12th FIN Monika Mikkola 15 [20.0] 19 – – 85 pts

13th CAN Sarah Douglas 26 9 21 – – 90 pts

14th AUS Mara Stransky 21 [28.0] 2 – – 92 pts

15th NOR Line Flem Hoest 22 [27.0] 13 – – 93 pts

16th FRA Louise Cervera 14 [39.0] 10 – – 93 pts

17th DEN Anna Munch 20 7 8 – – 103 pts

18th NED Mirthe Akkerman 8 21 24 – – 104 pts

19th GBR Daisy Collingridge 25 13 20 – – 106 pts

20th AUS Casey Imeneo 4 2 22 – – 107 pts

Other GBR:

24th GBR Matilda Nicholls 16 31 3 – – 134 pts

2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Men – Leaders after 10 races (14 entries)

1st USA Peter Barnard 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd USA Hamilton Barclay -6 3 – – 22 pts

3rd USA William Baker 2 -5 – – 24 pts

4th USA Nicholas Mueller 3 4 – – 26 pts

5th USA Thomas Kraak 5 2 – – 27 pts

6th USA Lucas Tenrreiro 4 6 – – 40 pts

Full results here . . .

