Brits out in force for 2022 iQFOiL World Championships

The 2022 iQFOiL World Championships are taking place in Brest, France from 14 to 22 October.

It’s been a long wait for a major iQFOiL event since the Europeans back in May but finally the Olympic foiling boards will be back in the spotlight.

In that event Britain finished with a Silver for Emma Wilson and a fourth place for Islay Watson in the women.

While Sam Sills finished fifth in the men and Finn Hawkins claimed a bronze in the U21 men’s championship.

Over 270 competitors have signed on for the combined iQFOiL Open and U21 World Championships with 15 British competitors expected to take part.



Following Registration and Equipment checks, the first day of racing is scheduled for Monday 17 October, with the Final Medal series races and Prize Giving taking place on Sunday 22 October.

Twenty Opening series races are scheduled with the first ten overall ranked boards advancing to the Medal Series.

The Medal Series comprises of a Quarter Final, Semi Final and then the Grand Final race.

The winner of the Grand Final race is the winner of the Event.

British female competitors:

GBR 714 Open – Emily Hall

GBR 956 Open – Saskia Sills

GBR 7 Open – Emma Wilson

British male competitors:

GBR 931 Open – Tom Squires

GBR 102 Open – James Hatcher

GBR 713 Open – Duncan Monaghan

GBR 724 Open – Charlie Dixon

GBR 360 Open – Andy Brown

GBR 96 Open – Jenna Gibson

GBR 60 Open – Samuel Sills

GBR 983 Open – Matthew Barton

GBR 10 Open – Henry Bloodworth

GBR 19 U21 – Finn Hawkins

GBR 262 U21 – Max Beaman

