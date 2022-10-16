Formula Kite 2022 World Champions – Toni Vodisek SLO and Daniela Moroz USA

Toni Vodisek of Slovenia and Daniela Moroz of the USA are the 2022 Formula Kite World Champions.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge and Katie Dabson each won their semi-finals to join Daniela Moroz USA and Lauriane Nolot FRA in the Women’s Final.

The first Final race went to Moroz which meant she claimed the 2022 Title

Lauriane Nolot of France taking silver and Ellie Aldridge of Britain the bronze.

In the Men, Axel Mazella FRA won his semi-final and 2021 world champion Theo de Ramecourt won his semi-final.

They joined Toni Vodisek SLO and Maximilian Maeder SGP in the Men’s Final.

Vodisek won the men’s Final after winning the second race to claim the 2022 Title.

Maximilian Maeder of Singapore taking silver and Axel Mazella of France the bronze.





For the full standings, please visit www.formulakite.org/2022worlds