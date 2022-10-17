Rindom DEN and Barnard USA are 2022 ILCA 6 Radial World Champions

-
- Anne-Marie Rindom is ILCA 6 Radial Women’s 2022 World Champion
- Peter Barnard is ILCA 6 Radial Men’s 2022 World Champion
Two races were sailed in each fleet at Kemah, Texas, USA, with Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom sticking to her policy of ‘staying out of trouble and sail my own races‘ to defend her 19 point lead.
This she managed very successfully, a second and ninth extendimg her lead to finish 20 points clear of second placed Maud Jayet of Switzerland.
Jayet’s took silver with an eighth and third in Sunday’s races, her final day performance took her ahead of Belgium’s Emma Plasschaert who claimed bronze.
Britain’s Daisy Collingridge finished 20th overall, and Matilda Nicholls 24th.
In the men’s fleet, Peter Barnard of the USA also successfully defended his lead on the final day to secure Gold.
American William Baker rose to second overall after two third-place finishes took him ahead of fellow countryman Hamilton Barklay, who finished with bronze.
2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Women – Final Gold Leaders after 12 races (85 entries)
1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 47 pts
2nd SUI Maud Jayet – – 67 pts
3rd BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 69 pts
4th SWE Josefin Olsson – – 87 pts
5th HUN Maria Erdi – – 90 pts
6th NED Maxime Jonker – – 91 pts
7th POL Agata Barwinska – – 95 pts
8th POL Wiktoria Golebiowska – – 96 pts
9th NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 97 pts
10th USA Erika Reineke – – 97 pts
2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Men – Final Leaders after 12 races (14 entries)
1st USA Peter Barnard – – 14 pts
2nd USA William Baker – – 29 pts
3rd USA Hamilton Barclay – – 32 pts
4th USA Nicholas Mueller – – 37 pts
5th USA Thomas Kraak – – 43 pts
6th USA Lucas Tenrreiro – – 45 pts
7th CAN Aidan Dennis – – 59 pts
8th USA Ryan Eric Minth – – 76 pts
9th USA Spencer Legrande – – 77 pts
10th USA Aleksei Lopatin – – 96 pts