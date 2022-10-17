Rindom DEN and Barnard USA are 2022 ILCA 6 Radial World Champions

Anne-Marie Rindom is ILCA 6 Radial Women’s 2022 World Champion Peter Barnard is ILCA 6 Radial Men’s 2022 World Champion



Two races were sailed in each fleet at Kemah, Texas, USA, with Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom sticking to her policy of ‘staying out of trouble and sail my own races‘ to defend her 19 point lead.

This she managed very successfully, a second and ninth extendimg her lead to finish 20 points clear of second placed Maud Jayet of Switzerland.

Jayet’s took silver with an eighth and third in Sunday’s races, her final day performance took her ahead of Belgium’s Emma Plasschaert who claimed bronze.

Britain’s Daisy Collingridge finished 20th overall, and Matilda Nicholls 24th.

In the men’s fleet, Peter Barnard of the USA also successfully defended his lead on the final day to secure Gold.

American William Baker rose to second overall after two third-place finishes took him ahead of fellow countryman Hamilton Barklay, who finished with bronze.

2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Women – Final Gold Leaders after 12 races (85 entries)

1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 47 pts

2nd SUI Maud Jayet – – 67 pts

3rd BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 69 pts

4th SWE Josefin Olsson – – 87 pts

5th HUN Maria Erdi – – 90 pts

6th NED Maxime Jonker – – 91 pts

7th POL Agata Barwinska – – 95 pts

8th POL Wiktoria Golebiowska – – 96 pts

9th NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 97 pts

10th USA Erika Reineke – – 97 pts

2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Men – Final Leaders after 12 races (14 entries)

1st USA Peter Barnard – – 14 pts

2nd USA William Baker – – 29 pts

3rd USA Hamilton Barclay – – 32 pts

4th USA Nicholas Mueller – – 37 pts

5th USA Thomas Kraak – – 43 pts

6th USA Lucas Tenrreiro – – 45 pts

7th CAN Aidan Dennis – – 59 pts

8th USA Ryan Eric Minth – – 76 pts

9th USA Spencer Legrande – – 77 pts

10th USA Aleksei Lopatin – – 96 pts

Full results here . . .