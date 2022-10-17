Parent and Gramm of USA crowned F18 World Champions

Ravi Parent and Severin Gramm of the USA are 2022 International Formula 18 World Champions.

Parent and Gramm finished with a total of 39 points from 11 races held at Clearwater Beach, Florida, USA.

Gavin Colby and Kai Colman of Australia took Silver with 57 points, with Bronze going to Argentinian pair Cruz Gonzalez Smith and Mariano Heuser.

Smith and Heuser finished in a tie with fourth placed Toni Rivas Mas and Jordi Jordi Sanchez Perez of Spain.

In fifth were Greek pair Iordanis Paschalidis and Konstantinos Trigkonis, with sixth Lars and Olin Guck of the USA.

2022 International Formula 18 World Championship – Final leaders (65 entries)

1st USA 1 Ravi Parent / Severin Gramm – – 39 pts

2nd AUS 05 Gavin Colby / Kai Colman – – 57 pts

3rd ARG 11 Cruz Gonzalez Smith / Mariano Heuser – – 72T pts

4th ESP 21 Toni Rivas Mas / Jordi Sanchez Perez – – 72T pts

5th GRE 7 Iordanis Paschalidis / konstantinos trigkonis – – 73 pts

6th USA 005 Lars Guck / Olin Guck – – 78 pts

7th USA 7 Todd Riccardi / Dalton Tebo – – 80 pts

8th SWE 111 Jacob Lundqvist / Oscar Lundqvist – – 87 pts

9th USA 180 Robert Daniel / Gary Chu – – 89 pts

10th NED 77 Hans van Dam / Marius van Dam – – 93 pts

11th USA 555 Taylor Reiss / Walter Lauridsen – – 98T pts

12th USA 55 Pete Melvin / James Melvin – – 98T pts

13th USA 11 Michael Easton / Chris Manson-Hing – – 122 pts

14th FRA 7 Emeric Dary / Paul Normand – – 123 pts

15th USA 288 Charles Froeb / Matthieu Marfaing – – 142 pts

