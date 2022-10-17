iQFOiL World Championships – Good News and Bad News

Monday, Day 1 of the 2022 iQFOiL World Championships in Brest, France, did not bring any wind.

This was the complete opposite of the opening programme on Sunday when Brest’s typical strong wind welcomed the 265 sailors from all around the world to the practice race.

But there was some good news . . . Helene Noesmoen (FRA) and Nicolas Goyard (FRA) current World Champions will both be in Brest to defend their titles.

In addition, Noesmoen and Goyard have been nominated to Rolex World Sailor of the Year . . . You can vote for them here (it takes only 15 seconds): https://bit.ly/3exrJZa

On another note, sadly Kiran Badloe (NED) the 2020 European Champion and 2020 Tokio RS:X Tokio Olympics Winner, won’t make it due to an injury.

2021 leading results:

2021 Men

1st Nicolas Goyard (FRA)

2nd Matt Barton (GBR)

3rd Luuc Van Opzeland (NED)

2021 Women

1st Helene Noesmoen (FRA)

2nd Islay Watson (GBR)

3rd Saskia Sills (GBR)

Related Posts:

Brits out in force for 2022 iQFOiL World Championships

Silver & Bronze for GBR at iQFoil International on Garda