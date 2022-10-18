iQFOiL 2022 World Championships – Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets set

Just one day of racing at the 2022 iQFOiL World Championships in Brest and the Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets are set.

Thomas Goyard (FRA) leads the men’s category tied on three points with Josh Armit (NZL), with third Huig Jan Tak (NED) with five points.

The German Sebastian Koerdel is fourth with seven points and fifth is Tom Reuveny (ISR) on seven points.

Best placed Brit is Sam Sills in 18th place with 15 pts.

In the women the Spaniard Pilar Lamadrid leads the overall ranking with four points, followed by Lilian De Geus (NED) with five points and in third,

Islay Watson of Britain with eight points.

Fourth is Shahar Tibi (ISR) on nine points, fifth Marta Maggetti (ITA) with ten ponts and sixth Britain’s Emma Wilson with 12 pts.

Upset of the day was the failure of multi World Champion Nicolas Goyard of France to make it to the Gold Fleet.

He finished in 65th and will race in the Silver fleet.

Better result for Britain’s Charlie Dixon, current Junior World Champion, who managed a first place in the last slalom race of his flightt and finished 54th overall.

Women – iQFOiL World Championships – After 5 races (102 entries)



1st ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 1 1 1 1 -3 – – 4 pts

2nd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 1 DNC 1 2 1 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 1 1 1 -7 5 – – 8 pts

4th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -5 1 5 2 1 – – 9 pts

5th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 1 1 1 7 -11 – – 10 pts

6th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 3 3 3 3 -13 – – 12 pts

7th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH – – 5 3 5 -10 2 – – 15 pts

8th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – U21 – – DNC 3 3 8 4 – – 18 pts

9th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN – – 7 -11 5 1 10 – – 23 pts

10th ISR 6 Tamar STEINBERG – U21 – – -17 7 9 4 3 – – 23 pts

11th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 5 5 7 -10 6 – – 23 pts

12th HKG 3 Kwan Ching MA – – 3 3 3 15 -22 – – 24 pts

13th CZE 98 Barbora SVIKOVA – U21 – – -27 3 9 3 9 – – 24 pts

14th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO – – 3 1 7 -24 14 – – 25 pts

15th GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – U21 – – 7 3 -9 6 9 – – 25 pts

16th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 9 5 -29 7 – – 26 pts

17th CHN 3 Xianting HUANG – – -31 9 3 8 7 – – 27 pts

18th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 9 5 -19 11 5 – – 30 pts

19th CHN 11 Manjia ZHENG – – 7 5 -11 11 10 – – 33 pts

20th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 15 -19 7 9 6 – – 37 pts

Men – iQFOiL World Championships – After 4 races (160 entries)

1st FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 1 1 -3 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NZL 59 Josh ARMIT – – 1 1 1 -5 – – 3 pts

3rd NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – -17 1 1 3 – – 5 pts

4th GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – -15 5 1 1 – – 7 pts

5th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 3 -9 3 1 – – 7 pts

6th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA – – 3 -5 3 2 – – 8 pts

7th NED 55 Luuc OPZEELAND – – -29 1 5 3 – – 9 pts

8th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 1 3 5 BFD – – 9 pts

9th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS – – -3 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

10th ARU 4 Ethan WESTERA – – 3 3 3 -6 – – 9 pts

11th FRA 1159 Benoît MERCEUR – – 3 3 3 -18 – – 9 pts

12th NED 2020 Amado VRIESWIJK – – 1 -7 7 5 – – 13 pts

13th POL 182 Pawel Aleksander TARNOWSKI – – 5 1 7 -9 – – 13 pts

14th DEN 37 Johan SØE – U21 – – 1 7 5 -10 – – 13 pts

15th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 3 7 3 -28 – – 13 pts

16th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – -11 11 1 2 – – 14 pts

17th ESP 4 Tomas VIEITO COBIAN – – -11 5 5 4 – – 14 pts

18th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 5 -31 3 7 – – 15 pts

19th FRA 56 Louis GIARD – – -11 5 7 4 – – 16 pts

20th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET – – DNF 5 5 6 – – 16 pts

