iQFOiL 2022 World Championships – Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets set

Just one day of racing at the 2022 iQFOiL World Championships in Brest and the Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets are set.
Thomas Goyard (FRA) leads the men’s category tied on three points with Josh Armit (NZL), with third Huig Jan Tak (NED) with five points.
The German Sebastian Koerdel is fourth with seven points and fifth is Tom Reuveny (ISR) on seven points.
Best placed Brit is Sam Sills in 18th place with 15 pts.
In the women the Spaniard Pilar Lamadrid leads the overall ranking with four points, followed by Lilian De Geus (NED) with five points and in third,
Islay Watson of Britain with eight points.
Fourth is Shahar Tibi (ISR) on nine points, fifth Marta Maggetti (ITA) with ten ponts and sixth Britain’s Emma Wilson with 12 pts.
Upset of the day was the failure of multi World Champion Nicolas Goyard of France to make it to the Gold Fleet.
He finished in 65th and will race in the Silver fleet.
Better result for Britain’s Charlie Dixon, current Junior World Champion, who managed a first place in the last slalom race of his flightt and finished 54th overall.
Women – iQFOiL World Championships – After 5 races (102 entries)
1st ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 1 1 1 1 -3 – – 4 pts
2nd NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 1 DNC 1 2 1 – – 5 pts
3rd GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – 1 1 1 -7 5 – – 8 pts
4th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -5 1 5 2 1 – – 9 pts
5th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 1 1 1 7 -11 – – 10 pts
6th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 3 3 3 3 -13 – – 12 pts
7th FRA 18 Lucie BELBEOCH – – 5 3 5 -10 2 – – 15 pts
8th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – U21 – – DNC 3 3 8 4 – – 18 pts
9th ESP 132 Nicole VAN DER VELDEN – – 7 -11 5 1 10 – – 23 pts
10th ISR 6 Tamar STEINBERG – U21 – – -17 7 9 4 3 – – 23 pts
11th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 5 5 7 -10 6 – – 23 pts
12th HKG 3 Kwan Ching MA – – 3 3 3 15 -22 – – 24 pts
13th CZE 98 Barbora SVIKOVA – U21 – – -27 3 9 3 9 – – 24 pts
14th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO – – 3 1 7 -24 14 – – 25 pts
15th GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – U21 – – 7 3 -9 6 9 – – 25 pts
16th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 5 9 5 -29 7 – – 26 pts
17th CHN 3 Xianting HUANG – – -31 9 3 8 7 – – 27 pts
18th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 9 5 -19 11 5 – – 30 pts
19th CHN 11 Manjia ZHENG – – 7 5 -11 11 10 – – 33 pts
20th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 15 -19 7 9 6 – – 37 pts
Men – iQFOiL World Championships – After 4 races (160 entries)
1st FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 1 1 -3 1 – – 3 pts
2nd NZL 59 Josh ARMIT – – 1 1 1 -5 – – 3 pts
3rd NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – -17 1 1 3 – – 5 pts
4th GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – -15 5 1 1 – – 7 pts
5th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 3 -9 3 1 – – 7 pts
6th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA – – 3 -5 3 2 – – 8 pts
7th NED 55 Luuc OPZEELAND – – -29 1 5 3 – – 9 pts
8th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – 1 3 5 BFD – – 9 pts
9th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS – – -3 3 3 3 – – 9 pts
10th ARU 4 Ethan WESTERA – – 3 3 3 -6 – – 9 pts
11th FRA 1159 Benoît MERCEUR – – 3 3 3 -18 – – 9 pts
12th NED 2020 Amado VRIESWIJK – – 1 -7 7 5 – – 13 pts
13th POL 182 Pawel Aleksander TARNOWSKI – – 5 1 7 -9 – – 13 pts
14th DEN 37 Johan SØE – U21 – – 1 7 5 -10 – – 13 pts
15th ISR 24 Yoav OMER – – 3 7 3 -28 – – 13 pts
16th FRA 77 Pierre LE COQ – – -11 11 1 2 – – 14 pts
17th ESP 4 Tomas VIEITO COBIAN – – -11 5 5 4 – – 14 pts
18th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 5 -31 3 7 – – 15 pts
19th FRA 56 Louis GIARD – – -11 5 7 4 – – 16 pts
20th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET – – DNF 5 5 6 – – 16 pts