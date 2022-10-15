2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds Day 4 – Emma Plasschaert moves into lead

-
- Emma Plasschaert of Belgium leads the Women
- Peter Barnard of the USA leads the Men
Defending champion Emma Plasschaert bracketed her discarded 22nd finish with two sixth place finishes, which gives her a three point overall lead.
Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark moves into second place on 37 pts after a 10, 10, 3 scoreline, one point ahead of Poland’s Wiktoria Golebiowska – who briefly took the overall lead after the first two races Friday.
Marit Bouwmeester NED, salvaged her day with a second place finish in the final race and after discarding a 33 is in fourth place with 40 pts.
In the gold fleet, Friday’s race winners were Finland’s Monika Mikkola, Polish Agata Barwińska, and Mari Érdi of Hungary.
For the British Sailing team competitors, Daisy Collingridge held onto her 19th overall after posting a 15, 27 and 7, while Matilda Nicholls drops to 27th overall after a tough 36, 26, 32 scoreline.
In the men’s championship American Peter Barnard was back on form with a 3, 1, 2, and leads by eight pts from Hamilton Barclay, with William Baker now third on 22 pts.
Racing finishes on Sunday.
2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Women – Gold Leaders after 7 races (85 entries)
1st BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 1 8 11 2 6 [22] 6 – – 34 pts
2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 10 2 [20] 2 10 10 3 – – 37 pts
3rd POL Wiktoria Golebiowska – – 4 9 [26] 1 8 2 14 – – 38 pts
4th NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 4 7 7 [33] 18 2 – – 40 pts
5th USA Erika Reineke – – 3 6 10 4 4 [21] 16 – – 43 pts
6th HUN Maria Erdi – – 4 1 [22] 5 20 14 1 – – 45 pts
7th NOR Line Flem Hoest – – 5 7 3 1 14 15 [20.0] – – 45 pts
8th SUI Maud Jayet – – 6 7 1 [44] 7 16 10 – – 47 pts
9th POL Agata Barwinska – – 10 9 [16] 11 5 1 13 – – 49 pts
10th FIN Monika Mikkola – – 14 15 7 [44] 1 5 9 – – 51 pts
11th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 2 4 8 17 16 4 [30] – – 51 pts
12th FRA Louise Cervera – – 13 3 4 3 3 25 [31] – – 51 pts
13th SWE Josefin Olsson – – 11 16 5 5 11 [19.0] 4 – – 52 pts
14th NED Maxime Jonker – – 9 2 [44] 4 21 3 19 – – 58 pts
15th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 5 8 9 12 20 [24] – – 60 pts
16th USA Charlotte Rose – – 19 1 6 12 19 [42] 8 – – 65 pts
17th FRA Marie Barrue – – [18] 16 4 18 2 8 18 – – 66 pts
18th AUS Mara Stransky – – 8 10 20 12 9 7 [23] – – 66 pts
19th GBR Daisy Collingridge – – 21 5 18 3 15 [27.0] 7 – – 69 pts
20th USA Christina Sakellaris – – 17 6 3 8 29 9 [37] – – 72 pts
Other GBR:
27th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 7 13 14 6 [36] 26 32 – – 98 pts
2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Men – Leaders after 8 races (14 entries)
1st USA Peter Barnard – – 2 1 1 1 -9 3 1 2 – – 11 pts
2nd USA Hamilton Barclay – – 5 3 3 2 2 1 -6 3 – – 19 pts
3rd USA William Baker – – 4 4 2 4 4 -5 3 1 – – 22 pts
4th USA Nicholas Mueller – – 3 2 5 -9 3 6 2 4 – – 25 pts
5th USA Thomas Kraak – – 1 6 -15 10 1 2 4 6 – – 30 pts
6th USA Lucas Tenrreiro – – 6 5 4 6 -12 4 7 5 – – 37 pts
2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – In the unique surroundings of the Texas Corinthian YC