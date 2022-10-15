2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds Day 4 – Emma Plasschaert moves into lead

Emma Plasschaert of Belgium leads the Women Peter Barnard of the USA leads the Men



Defending champion Emma Plasschaert bracketed her discarded 22nd finish with two sixth place finishes, which gives her a three point overall lead.

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark moves into second place on 37 pts after a 10, 10, 3 scoreline, one point ahead of Poland’s Wiktoria Golebiowska – who briefly took the overall lead after the first two races Friday.

Marit Bouwmeester NED, salvaged her day with a second place finish in the final race and after discarding a 33 is in fourth place with 40 pts.

In the gold fleet, Friday’s race winners were Finland’s Monika Mikkola, Polish Agata Barwińska, and Mari Érdi of Hungary.

For the British Sailing team competitors, Daisy Collingridge held onto her 19th overall after posting a 15, 27 and 7, while Matilda Nicholls drops to 27th overall after a tough 36, 26, 32 scoreline.

In the men’s championship American Peter Barnard was back on form with a 3, 1, 2, and leads by eight pts from Hamilton Barclay, with William Baker now third on 22 pts.

Racing finishes on Sunday.

2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Women – Gold Leaders after 7 races (85 entries)

1st BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 1 8 11 2 6 [22] 6 – – 34 pts

2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 10 2 [20] 2 10 10 3 – – 37 pts

3rd POL Wiktoria Golebiowska – – 4 9 [26] 1 8 2 14 – – 38 pts

4th NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 4 7 7 [33] 18 2 – – 40 pts

5th USA Erika Reineke – – 3 6 10 4 4 [21] 16 – – 43 pts

6th HUN Maria Erdi – – 4 1 [22] 5 20 14 1 – – 45 pts

7th NOR Line Flem Hoest – – 5 7 3 1 14 15 [20.0] – – 45 pts

8th SUI Maud Jayet – – 6 7 1 [44] 7 16 10 – – 47 pts

9th POL Agata Barwinska – – 10 9 [16] 11 5 1 13 – – 49 pts

10th FIN Monika Mikkola – – 14 15 7 [44] 1 5 9 – – 51 pts

11th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 2 4 8 17 16 4 [30] – – 51 pts

12th FRA Louise Cervera – – 13 3 4 3 3 25 [31] – – 51 pts

13th SWE Josefin Olsson – – 11 16 5 5 11 [19.0] 4 – – 52 pts

14th NED Maxime Jonker – – 9 2 [44] 4 21 3 19 – – 58 pts

15th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 5 8 9 12 20 [24] – – 60 pts

16th USA Charlotte Rose – – 19 1 6 12 19 [42] 8 – – 65 pts

17th FRA Marie Barrue – – [18] 16 4 18 2 8 18 – – 66 pts

18th AUS Mara Stransky – – 8 10 20 12 9 7 [23] – – 66 pts

19th GBR Daisy Collingridge – – 21 5 18 3 15 [27.0] 7 – – 69 pts

20th USA Christina Sakellaris – – 17 6 3 8 29 9 [37] – – 72 pts

Other GBR:

27th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 7 13 14 6 [36] 26 32 – – 98 pts

2022 ILCA 6 Radial Worlds – Men – Leaders after 8 races (14 entries)

1st USA Peter Barnard – – 2 1 1 1 -9 3 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd USA Hamilton Barclay – – 5 3 3 2 2 1 -6 3 – – 19 pts

3rd USA William Baker – – 4 4 2 4 4 -5 3 1 – – 22 pts

4th USA Nicholas Mueller – – 3 2 5 -9 3 6 2 4 – – 25 pts

5th USA Thomas Kraak – – 1 6 -15 10 1 2 4 6 – – 30 pts

6th USA Lucas Tenrreiro – – 6 5 4 6 -12 4 7 5 – – 37 pts

Full results here . . .

