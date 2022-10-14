Formula Kite Worlds Day 4 – Dabson, Aldridge and Anderson on a charge

The Final series opened on Friday for the Formula Kite World Championship (Olympic Class) in Cagliari, Italy.
The Mistral fully kicked in for day four of the 2022 Formula Kite World Championships in Cagliari, Sardinia, but no change to the leaders . . . Men’s European champion Toni Vodisek SLO and Women’s reigning world champion Daniela Moroz USA lead their championship fleets.
Moroz made a rare error in her first Final series race but recovered with three back to back wins. She leads by two points from Lauriane Nolot FRA.
Steady scoring by the British Team competitors placed Katie Dabson in fifth, Ellie Aldridge sixth and Maddy Anderson in eighth.
Not such good news in the men’s event where ended the day in 18th place.
Toni Vodisek added two wins before deciding to miss the final race to protect his gear as a 40 knot squall hit, but has a three point lead from Maximilian Maeder SGP who tracked him with a 1, 2, 2, 1, scoreline.
Saturday sees the conclusion of gold fleet racing before the top 10 men and women go through to Sunday’s climactic Medal Series.
Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 10 races (92 entries)
1st SLO 1 Toni Vodisek – – 1 1 1 1 -2 2 2 1 1 -26 – – 10 pts
2nd SGP 117 Maximilian Maeder – – 1 1 1 4 -9 -10 1 2 2 1 – – 13 pts
3rd FRA 2 Axel Mazella – – 1 1 1 1 2 -5 4 6 3 -7 – – 19 pts
4th FRA 179 Theo de Ramecourt – – 3 3 3 3 -7 1 3 -10 4 2 – – 22 pts
5th CRO 132 Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 3 2 3 2 -26 3 13 6 – – 34 pts
6th FRA 156 Benoit Gomez – – 4 5 -32 1 3 1 7 7 -11 8 – – 36 pts
7th ITA 134 Riccardo Pianosi – – 5 2 -9 4 1 2 -26 11 6 5 – – 36 pts
8th ITA 119 Lorenzo Boschetti – – -32 4 2 2 -15 6 5 5 14 3 – – 41 pts
9th CYP 3 Denis Taradin – – -4.6 3 2 3 3 1 -26 17 8 9 – – 46 pts
10th GER 190 Florian Gruber – – -4 4 3 2 1 3 9 15 -16 13 – – 50 pts
GBR:
18th GBR 195 Guy Bridge -11 9 4 5 5 4 16 23 -24 4 – – 70 pts
Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 9 races (58 entries)
1st USA 1 Daniela Moroz – – -1 1 1 1 1 -26 1 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd FRA 2 Lauriane Nolot – – 1 1 1 1 -2 1 -3 2 2 – – 9 pts
3rd FRA 90 Poema Newland – – 3 -10 4 2 -18 3 2 6 4 – – 24 pts
4th AUS 82 Breiana Whitehead – – -7 2 -11 6 5 2 4 5 3 – – 27 pts
5th GBR 92 Katie Dabson – – 2 -12 3 5 5 -10 8 4 6 – – 33 pts
6th GBR 95 Ellie Aldridge – – -8 6 4 7 1 -24 7 3 10 – – 38 pts
7th GER 3 Leonie Meyer – – 6 4 2 -30 3 6 -20 12 5 – – 38 pts
8th GBR 67 Maddy Anderson – – -30 8 2 -14 4 4 6 8 7 – – 39 pts
9th CHN 85 Jingle Chen – – -12 5 5 3 6 -21 5 7 14 – – 45 pts
10th ESP 80 Gisela Pulido Borrell – – -7 4 3 3 6 16 -17 11 8 – – 51 pts