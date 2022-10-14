Formula Kite Worlds Day 4 – Dabson, Aldridge and Anderson on a charge

The Final series opened on Friday for the Formula Kite World Championship (Olympic Class) in Cagliari, Italy.

The Mistral fully kicked in for day four of the 2022 Formula Kite World Championships in Cagliari, Sardinia, but no change to the leaders . . . Men’s European champion Toni Vodisek SLO and Women’s reigning world champion Daniela Moroz USA lead their championship fleets.

Moroz made a rare error in her first Final series race but recovered with three back to back wins. She leads by two points from Lauriane Nolot FRA.



Steady scoring by the British Team competitors placed Katie Dabson in fifth, Ellie Aldridge sixth and Maddy Anderson in eighth.

Not such good news in the men’s event where ended the day in 18th place.

Toni Vodisek added two wins before deciding to miss the final race to protect his gear as a 40 knot squall hit, but has a three point lead from Maximilian Maeder SGP who tracked him with a 1, 2, 2, 1, scoreline.

Saturday sees the conclusion of gold fleet racing before the top 10 men and women go through to Sunday’s climactic Medal Series.

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 10 races (92 entries)

1st SLO 1 Toni Vodisek – – 1 1 1 1 -2 2 2 1 1 -26 – – 10 pts

2nd SGP 117 Maximilian Maeder – – 1 1 1 4 -9 -10 1 2 2 1 – – 13 pts

3rd FRA 2 Axel Mazella – – 1 1 1 1 2 -5 4 6 3 -7 – – 19 pts

4th FRA 179 Theo de Ramecourt – – 3 3 3 3 -7 1 3 -10 4 2 – – 22 pts

5th CRO 132 Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 3 2 3 2 -26 3 13 6 – – 34 pts

6th FRA 156 Benoit Gomez – – 4 5 -32 1 3 1 7 7 -11 8 – – 36 pts

7th ITA 134 Riccardo Pianosi – – 5 2 -9 4 1 2 -26 11 6 5 – – 36 pts

8th ITA 119 Lorenzo Boschetti – – -32 4 2 2 -15 6 5 5 14 3 – – 41 pts

9th CYP 3 Denis Taradin – – -4.6 3 2 3 3 1 -26 17 8 9 – – 46 pts

10th GER 190 Florian Gruber – – -4 4 3 2 1 3 9 15 -16 13 – – 50 pts

GBR:

18th GBR 195 Guy Bridge -11 9 4 5 5 4 16 23 -24 4 – – 70 pts

Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 9 races (58 entries)

1st USA 1 Daniela Moroz – – -1 1 1 1 1 -26 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd FRA 2 Lauriane Nolot – – 1 1 1 1 -2 1 -3 2 2 – – 9 pts

3rd FRA 90 Poema Newland – – 3 -10 4 2 -18 3 2 6 4 – – 24 pts

4th AUS 82 Breiana Whitehead – – -7 2 -11 6 5 2 4 5 3 – – 27 pts

5th GBR 92 Katie Dabson – – 2 -12 3 5 5 -10 8 4 6 – – 33 pts

6th GBR 95 Ellie Aldridge – – -8 6 4 7 1 -24 7 3 10 – – 38 pts

7th GER 3 Leonie Meyer – – 6 4 2 -30 3 6 -20 12 5 – – 38 pts

8th GBR 67 Maddy Anderson – – -30 8 2 -14 4 4 6 8 7 – – 39 pts

9th CHN 85 Jingle Chen – – -12 5 5 3 6 -21 5 7 14 – – 45 pts

10th ESP 80 Gisela Pulido Borrell – – -7 4 3 3 6 16 -17 11 8 – – 51 pts

Full results available here . . .