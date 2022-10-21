iQFOiL Worlds – Emma Wilson tied for lead of Medal race with Marta Maggetti

Day 5 at the 2022 iQFOiL World Championships in Brest started strong with the wind gusting close to 50 knots and intermittent rain during the whole first part of the day.

Around 17:15 Race Committee decided that racing could commence. This led to some wild scoring.

In the women, Marta Maggetti (ITA) got a 12 and 2 and it took her from 4th into the overall lead tied on 54 pts with Britain’s Emma Wilson who had a 6 and 8.

Pilar Lamadrid (ESP) is third after a 5 and 14, tied on 57 pts with Shahar Tibi (ISR) who had a 2 and 26.

Looking for a podium place will be Lilian De Geus (NED) now in fifth place with 60 pts.

Islay Watson (GBR) slippe to 11th place with 83 pts and misses the medal race.

Huig Jan Tak (NED) won the first men’s race and got a second on the second race since Kamil Manowiecki (POL) and currenty on place 41 sneaked into the first place.

Sebastian Koerdel (GER) keeps his first position into Saturday’s medals Friday’s 25 and 18 with a remaekable 16 pts.

Second will be Luuc Opzeeland (NED) after a 5 and 3 with 47 pts, and third Huig Jan Tak (NED) with a 17 and 10 on 49 pts with a decent 30 pt lead over Pawel Aleksander Tarrnowski (POL).

Briatain’s Sam Sills is now 16th after a 2 and 5, while Andy Brown had a 23 and 7 to finish 17th. Matt Barton took a 10 and 21 and is 20th overall. None make the medal racing.

Women – iQFOiL World Championships – Final Series Slalom (102 entries)

1st ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 54 pts

2nd GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 54 pts

3rd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 57 pts

4th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 57 pts

5th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS – – 60 pts

6th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE – – 85 pts

7th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – U21 – – 90 pts

8th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 104 pts

9th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 107 pts

10th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 118 pts

Men – iQFOiL World Championships – Final Series Slalom (160 entries)

1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – Open 16 pts

2nd NED 55 Luuc OPZEELAND – – Open 47 pts

3rd NED 465 Huig Jan TAK – – Open 49 pts

4th POL 182 Pawel Aleksander TARNOWSKI – – Open 78 pts

5th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – Open 82 pts

6th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI – – Open 83 pts

7th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS – – Open 90 pts

8th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA – – Open 98 pts

9th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET – – Open 107 pts

10th NED 2020 Amado VRIESWIJK – – Open 113 pts

Full results available here . . .