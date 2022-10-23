Finn Class and Life after the Olympics

Finn Class launches new World Ranking with more than a thousand sailors.

The Finn class made another step to preserve its world-wide signature after leaving the active Olympic classes, with the release of a new ranking platform that includes more than one thousand sailors from 37 nations.

After months of development, the Finn Class has announce the launch of its new World Ranking list. The new ranking platform includes more than one thousand sailors from 37 nations, and provides an excellent illustration of the spread, popularity and energy within the class at the moment.

Laurent Hay, from France, becomes the first Finn World No.1 using the new platform.

He has a very small points margin over Filipe Silva, from Portugal, with The Netherlands’ Bas de Waal in third. In the top 20 alone there are 11 nations.

Finn World Ranking 001 – October 2022 (top 10 from 1,054 sailors)

Full list can be be downloaded from the class website as a PDF or as an Excel file.

This first list includes results from 58 events in 21 countries worldwide in the 12 months up to and including September 2022.

A total of 1,054 sailors from 37 nations took part in at least one of these events, with 500 sailors taking part in three or more regattas. There were a total of over 2,000 individual race positions included on this first release.

The new Finn World Ranking list is part of the class’s longer term global event strategy that will be designed around inclusivity, cross border cooperation with calendars and with a focus on supporting national associations across the world.

It also provides the class with a unified platform to promote events, sponsors and sailors.

The foremost objective of creating the new Finn World Ranking was that it should be accessible by the majority of Finn sailors worldwide. It had to be inclusive.

The platform will also act as the first step towards regional and even Masters rankings in the coming year.

The intention for this first list was always to add as many names as possible to highlight the number of people sailing Finns at regattas worldwide. Over time the list will evolve and grow further, with each National association able to nominate events to include.

The overriding concept is one of an inclusive and accessible initiative that promotes and supports a global ‘World Tour for Finns’ through all of IFA’s member countries.

It is intended to release updates four times each year, roughly March, June, September and December based on each sailors best five events over a two year rolling system.

Full explanation available here . . .

