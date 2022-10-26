Rolex Middle Sea Race – Teasing Machine is overall winner

Eric de Turckheim’s French NMYD 54 Teasing Machine wins 43rd edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

At 16:00 CEST on Wednesday, 26 October, the Royal Malta Yacht Club confirmed that none of the remaining yachts still racing is able to better Teasing Machine’s corrected time under IRC.

Teasing Machine Crew:

Eric de Turckheim, Laurent Pages, Christian Ponthieu, Quentin Le Nabour, Tony Brochet, Gabriele Olivo, Betrand Castelnerac, Paco Lepoutre, Aleandre Degrival, Jerome Teillet and Quentin Bouchacourt.

Result IRC 1 – With all class yachts finished or retired, Jean-Pierre Barjon’s Botin 65 Spirit of Lorina (FRA) is the IRC 1 classs winner.

Marton Josza’s Reichel/Pugh 60 Wild Joe (HUN) takes second place and iklas Zennstrom’s CF 520 Rán (SWE) placed third.

As at 16:00 CEST 17 yachts racing under IRC Time Correction for the Rolex Middle Sea Race Trophy have completed the course.

38 boats have officially retired mostly due to the continuing lack of wind across the course area and little prospect of substantial change.

43 boats are still racing under IRC.