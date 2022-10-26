470 World Championship day 3 – Double first for Brits

British Sailing Team crews won both gold fleet races on day 3 of the 470 World Championships in Sdot Yam, Israel.

First up it was Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr who headed left off the start and just kept going . . . “We knew from yesterday that the pressure was good over there on the left, and we knew before the start that we were going to commit.”

Heathcote and Orr won the race by a comfortable margin, following that with a respectable 9th place in race two lifts the young British team up to 8th overall.

More was to come, when in the second race Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre led the way around the first mark.

They were so far ahead that the only threat ever came from the French pair, Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion, who were also on the come-back tail, with second places in both races to move from 10th into 2nd overall.

For Wrigley and McIntyre, after discarding a 22nd in the first race, their race win lifts them to 12th overall and just three points out of the top 10.

Germany’s Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth kept their lead with a 6 and 4, to go seven points clear.

Second are Lecointre and Mion, with third Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nora Brughman in third.

Wednesday’s results showed that there is still plenty of sailing to be done, with places changing at a rapid pace the podium places are still open, with at least the top seven vying for the medals.

470 World Championship – Leaders after 7 races (60 entries)

1st GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – -21 2 1 1 7 6 4 – – 21 pts

2nd FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – -19 9 7 4 3 2 2 – – 27 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 2 -12 10 4 8 8 5 – – 37 pts

4th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 13 -22 1 1 1 9 13 – – 38 pts

5th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 4 3 -15 2 14 5 11 – – 39 pts

6th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 3 13 6 2 11 4 -19 – – 39 pts

7th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 11 2 4 3 5 16 -23 – – 41 pts

8th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – -19 9 9 10 4 1 9 – – 42 pts

9th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 10 1 5 6 8 -27 12 – – 42 pts

10th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 6 4 14 9 7 -15 7 – – 47 pts

11th CHN 373 Jianyong XU and Yahan TU – – 1 17 3 8 5 -26 15 – – 49 pts

12th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 18 14 4 3 10 -22 1 – – 50 pts

13th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 12 13 2 10 1 13 -25 – – 51 pts

14th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 17 4 13 6 9 3 -22 – – 52 pts

15th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 1 7 5 12 3 -28 27 – – 55 pts

Full results available here . . .