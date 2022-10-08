Endeavour Trophy 2022 – RS800 pair take overnight lead

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore representing the RS800 class have taken the overnight lead of the Endeavour Trophy dinghy champion of champions event.

Morris and Fillmore from Hayling Island SC hold a one point lead after four races, with four more races scheduled for Day 2 on Sunday.

In second place are Ollie Meadowcroft and Oscar Cawthorne (420) with 20 pts and in third place Arran Holman and Hayden Sewell (RS200) on 25 pts.

These three have a three point cushion from Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (D Zero) and Ian Dobson and Emma Hivey (GP14) tied on 28 pts.

While in sixth place Christian Birrell and Rachael Gray (Merlin Rocket) are tied on 30 pts with Matt Burge and Rob Henderson (Osprey).

After Morris and Fillmore won the opening race, race 2 went to the defending champion Luke Patience and Faye Chatterton.

Race 3 was a win for the 420 pair Meadowcroft and Cawthorne, and the final race of the day went to Santiago Sesto Cosby and Leo Wilkinson (29er).

Looking ahead to Sunday, Morris and Fillmore agreed they would like to see even more wind: “At 145kg overall, we are on the heavy side for an RS200 but having said that, sailing a venue like this makes it a bit more of a leveller.”

After race 5 a discard will kick-in which could cause considerable change to the podium positions.

Investec-sponsored 2022 Endeavour Trophy – Results after Day 1

1st RS800 – Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 1 6 8 4 – – 19 pts

2nd 420 – Ollie Meadowcroft and Oscar Cawthorne 5 8 1 6 – – 20 pts

3rd RS200 – Arran Holman and Hayden Sewell 3 10 9 3 – – 25 pts

4th D Zero – Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 13 4 2 9 – – 28 pts

5th GP14 – Ian Dobson and Emma Hivey 4 5 3 16 – – 28 pts

6th Merlin Rocket – Christian Birrell and Rachael Gray 11 2 4 13 – – 30 pts

7th Osprey – Matt Burge and Rob Henderson 7 7 14 2 – – 30 pts

8th Defending Champion – Luke Patience and Faye Chatterton 15 1 7 11 – – 34 pts

9th Tasar – Jack Holden and Mark Oakey 6 3 6 21 – – 36 pts

10th Europe – Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 2 11 12 14 – – 39 pts

11th 29er – Santiago Sesto Cosby and Leo Wilkinson 12 15 13 1 – – 41 pts

12th National 12 – Tom Stewart and Isobel Stewart 16 12 18 8 – – 54 pts

13th Graduate – Fresh Abendstern and Ross Southwell 18 9 19 10 – – 56 pts

14th Byte – Duncan Glen and Lorna Glen 10 13 16 23 – – 62 pts

15th Blaze – Ben Harden and Flynn Davies 8 14 26 17 – – 65 pts

16th WAZSP – Ross Banham and Hattie Rogers 24 29 11 5 – – 69 pts

17th Scorpion – Alan Krailing and Simon Forbes 20 19 5 26 – – 70 pts

18th Optimist – Lila Edwards and William Fletcher 14 25 10 27 – – 76 pts

19th Aero 7 – Jack Lewis and Dylan McPherson 9 18 27 25 – – 79 pts

20th Feva – Tristan Ahlheid and Finlay Lomas-Clarke 22 16 21 20 – – 79 pts

21st Firefly – Paul Kameen and Evie Snedker 23 21 22 15 – – 81 pts

22nd OK – Russell Clark and Penny Clark 29 23 24 7 – – 83 pts

23rd Aero 5 – Jonathan Bailey and Yana Skvortsova 27 20 15 22 – – 84 pts

24th Albacore – Neville Herbert and Karl Thorne 30 28 20 12 – – 90 pts

25th RS400 – Sam Knight and Emily Heath 17 22 23 28 – – 90 pts

26th Cadet – William Shepherd and Toby Bush 21 17 25 30 – – 93 pts

27th Topper 5.3 – Merryn Attridge and Oscar Oldfield 19 26 30 18 – – 93 pts

28th Topper 4.2 – Thomas Semmens and Steve Hall 26 24 29 19 – – 98 pts

29th Supernova – Matt Thursfield and Eden Hyland 28 30 17 29 – – 104 pts

30th Lark – Matt White and Marion Enkel 25 27 28 24 – – 104 pts