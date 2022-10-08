Endeavour Trophy 2022 – 30 national champions fly the flag for Leukaemia UK

The opening day of the 61st Investec-sponsored Endeavour Trophy dinghy champion of champions event, hosted by Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham-on-Crouch, kicked-off Friday.

This year the event is being held in aid of Leukaemia UK and dedicated to the memory of Royal Corinthian YC member Pat Buckley, who died of acute myeloid leukaemia in January 2022 at the age of 73.

To mark the occasion, RS Sailing, who supports the event, has generously donated 30 brand-new suits of sails aptly emblazoned with Leukaemia UK logos, for use during the event.

To support Leukaemia UK and its efforts to fund life-changing research to accelerate progress in diagnosis, find kinder treatments and better care for leukaemia patients, there will be plenty of opportunities to donate throughout the weekend . . . see details at bottom of page.

Former Endeavour Trophy winners Luke Patience and Christian Birrell carried out a classroom session with fellow competitors and shared their extensive knowledge of the event. It was particularly helpful for first-timers including some of the younger members of the fleet.

Luke Patience – 470 Olympic Silver medallist, and last year’s Endeavour champion commented . . . “There’s a good forecast for the weekend so we should get all eight races in, hopefully.”

“Also there looks to be a good spread of conditions; a bit lighter Saturday and breezier on Sunday so good for everyone, and more of a chance of producing a good, all-round winner.”

Racing start Saturday 8 October.

Endeavour Trophy 2022 – Class – Helm / Crew

1 Tasar – Jack Holden / Mark Oakey

2 Aero 7 – Jack Lewis / Dylan McPherson

3 D Zero – Nick Craig / Toby Lewis

4 Blaze – Ben Harden / Flynn Davis

5 Cadet – William Shepard / Toby Bush

6 Returning Champion – Luke Patience / Faye Chatterton

7 Supernova – Matt Thursfield / Eden Hyland

8 Graduate – Fresh Abendstern / Ross Southwell

9 Scorpion – Alan Krailing / Simon Forbes

10 Topper 4.2 – Thomas Semmens / Steve Hall

11 Europe – Steve Cockerill / Sarah Cockerill

12 Optimist – Lila Edwards / William Fletcher

13 Topper 5.3 – Merryn Attridge / Oscar Oldfield

14 Merlin Rocket – Christian Birrell / Rachael Gray

15 Feva – Tristan Ahlheid Finlay / Lomas-Clarke

16 Firefly – Paul Kameen / Evie Snedker

17 Byte – Duncan Glen / Lorna Glen

18 GP14 – Ian Dobson / Emma Hivey

19 National 12 – Tom Stewart / Isobel Stewart

20 RS800 – Tom Morris / Guy Fillmore

21 420 – Ollie Meadowcroft / Oscar Cawthorne

22 WAZSP – Ross Banham / Hattie Rogers

23 29er – Santiago Sesto Cosby / Leo Wilkinson

24 RS400 – Sam Knight / Emily Heath

25 RS200 – Arran Holman / Hayden Sewell

26 Lark – Matt White / Marion Enkel

27 RS Aero 5 – Jonathon Bailey / Yana Skvortsova

28 Osprey – Matt Burge / Rob Henderson

29 OK – Russell Clark / Penny Clark

30 Albacore – Neville / Herbert Karl Thorne

How to donate to Leukaemia UK

To donate to Leukaemia UK text ENDEAVOUR followed by your donation amount to 70450 to give that amount.

Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message, and you’ll be opting into hearing from us. If you would like to donate but don’t want to hear from us, please text ENDEAVOURNOINFO instead.

