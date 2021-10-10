Endeavour Trophy – Champion of Champions are Patience and Henderson

Luke Patience and Mary Henderson are 2021 Endeavour Champions

Never count Luke Patience out . . . Years on the Olympic circuit have honed his considerable ‘comeback’ skills, and sailing with Mary Henderson he put together a winning 1, 1, 3, 1, 1 scoreline.

Not fazed by the day 1 OCS call Patience and Henderson put together a consistent sequence of results, culminating with two race wins on a shortened second day, to overhaul the three teams ahead of them after and finish with a four-point victory.

Overnight leaders, Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright (Thames A Rater) stuck closely to them but were not able to match their consistent set of results.

Palmer and Seabright (Thames A Rater) finished second with 11 points and third were Nick Craig and Katie Burridge (RS400) with 22 points.

2021 Endeavour Trophy – Final after 6 races (1 discard)



1st Olympian 470 Luke Patience and Mary Henderson -31 1 1 3 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd Thames A Rater Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright 2 2 2 -11 3 2 – – 11 pts

3rd RS400 Nick Craig and Katie Burridge 4 6 4 4 4 -7 – – 22 pts

4th RS200 Arran Holman and Toby Lewis -9 4 5 7 6 4 – – 26 pts

5th Solo Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 7 -21 3 15 5 8 – – 38 pts

6th Merlin Christian Birrell and Matt Mee 5 13 -31 5 15 6 – – 44 pts

7th RS Feva Millie Irish and Joe Warwicker -21 18 11 1 12 5 – – 47 pts

8th National 12 Tom Stewart and Isobel Stewart 1 -19 17 9 8 13 – – 48 pts

9th GP14 Mike Senior and Liz Senior 8 -27 8 13 9 11 – – 49 pts

10th RS800 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 11 10 9 -28 2 20 – – 52 pts

11th RS Aero 5 Andrew Frost and Hamish Walker 6 9 13 19 -20 9 – – 56 pts

12th Optimist Patrick Bromilow and Tabitha Davies 3 3 -23 23 18 12 – – 59 pts

13th Olympian Stuart Bithell and Jessica Hammett -31 5 31 16 7 3 – – 62 pts

14th Osprey Matthew Burge and Tom Pygall 10 8 12 18 16 -25 – – 64 pts

15th Musto Skiff Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe 16 17 15 6 17 -31 – – 71 pts

16th Contender San Barker and Samuel Mottershead -31 14 6 2 -31 19 – – 72 pts

17th Graduate Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern 15 12 18 14 13 -23 – – 72 pts

18th Cherub Andrew Peters and Jill Peters 12 22 -31 12 21 10 – – 77 pts

19th 29er Florence Brellisford and Ben Hutton Penman 20 11 7 17 23 -27 – – 78 pts

20th Blaze Ben Harden and Eden Hyland 18 15 10 26 -31 14 – – 83 pts

21st Europe Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 22 20 14 8 -31 21 – – 85 pts

22nd Supernova Alistair Goodwin and Cliff Milllner -26 26 19 10 14 17 – – 86 pts

23rd ILCA4 Max Steele and Flynn Davies 13 16 20 -25 22 15 – – 86 pts

24th Tasar Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins 14 7 25 22 19 -26 – – 87 pts

25th 420 Ella Lance and Will Martin 17 -25 24 20 10 16 – – 87 pts

26th Cadet Hannah Carruthers and Alan Krailing 19 23 16 21 -24 18 – – 97 pts

27th RS Aero 9 Ben Rolfe and Clara Jones 23 -29 21 27 26 24 – – 121 pts

28th 2000 Rob Burridge and Sarah Burridge 24 24 -31 24 27 22 – – 121 pts

29th RS600 George Smith and Elliot Marks 27 -30 22 29 25 29 – – 132 pts

30th Comet Eddie Pope and Chris Hatton 25 28 26 -30 28 28 – – 135 pts

31st Lark Harry Pynn and Stephen Videlo -32 32 32 32 11 30 – – 137 pts

Related Post:

Endeavour Trophy – Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright lead after Day 1