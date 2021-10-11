Chris Bake defends RC44 World Championship in Scarlino

Chris Bake’s Team Aqua defended their title in this 11th RC44 World Championship by one slender point.

A last minute manoeuvre by Nico Poons’ Charisma won them the final race of the 44Cup Scarlino World Championship by a mere second, as the top eight RC44s all crossed the finish line for the final time within just 20 seconds after 40 minutes of racing.

Going into the final day just one point had separated the top three – Hugues Lepic’s Aleph Racing, Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing and Nico Poons’ Charisma.

A win by Team Aqua in the first race, to Artemis Racing’s third, launched Chris Bake’s team up to second, two points shy of Artemis prior to the penultimate race.

In this second race of the day Team Aqua was second round the top mark. They did well to hang on and 4 minutes 15 seconds after Ceeref, Team Aqua finished second just ahead of Charisma and Artemis Racing.

This left Artemis Racing and Team Aqua tied on points, with Charisma two behind, going into the final race.

The 10th and last race of the series saw Pavel Kuznetsov’s Atom Tavatuy lead around the top mark while in the battle for the World Championship title Artemis Racing was second and Team Aqua fourth.

On the final run, most of the fleet gybed early on to port, but halfway down Charisma put in a hitch to the left and when the two groups converged Poons’ team gybed in front of Team Aqua to win the final race by a hair.

Artemis Racing arrived fifth dropping them to third on the podium behind Charisma.

The 44Cup continues with the final event of the season, the 44Cup Calero Marinas Lanzarote over 17-21 November.

44CUP SCARLINO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021 (after 10 races)

1. TEAM AQUA – 3 5 5 5 5 1 7 1 2 2 – 36 pts

2. CHARISMA – 1 6 6 4 1 7 2 6 3 1 – 37 pts

3. ARTEMIS RACING – 4 1 7 2 4 8 1 3 4 5 – 39 pts

4. CEEREF powered by HRASTNIK 1860 – 8 3 1 1 9 3 6 7 1 3 (2) – 44 pts

5. ALEPH RACING – 6 2 4 6 2 2 4 4 7 8 – 45 pts

6. TEAM NIKA – 2 8 3 3 6 6 5 5 6 6 – 50 pts

7. ATOM TAVATUY – 7 4 2 7 7 4 3 2 8 7 – 51 pts

8. PENINSULA RACING – 5 9 8 8 3 5 8 8 9 4 – 67 pts

9. ARTTUBE – 9 7 9 9 8 9 9 9 5 9 – 83 pts

Related Post:

Ainslie takes Great Britain SailGP franchise ownership