Flying Fifteen Inland Championship goes to the wire

Jeremy Davey and Martin Huett are 2021 Flying Fifteen Inland Champions

Davey and Huett from Draycote Water SC took a one point victory at Chew Valley Lake SC after four races were completed over the weekend of the 9 and 10 October.

The forecast had looked light all week and proved to be remarkably accurate and racing could only take place on one day, the Sunday.

Sunday morning started with the lake still rather calm, but by the 10:30 start time the weather had improved to classic inland conditions, 8-10 knots with plenty of shifts and pleasantly warm sunshine for mid-October.

Bill Chard and Josh Preater of the host club took the first race ahead of Charles and Charlie Apthorp, with Richard Hope and Mike Stenson in third place.

Race 2 was a win for Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar took first, followed by Davey and Huett recovering from a 13th in the first race, and then Chard and Preater.

Race 3 saw another race winner, this was Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader who rounded the windward mark first and went on to take a convincing win. Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado were second, followed by Greg and Elliot Wells.

With everything depending on the final race and allowing a discard, it was Davey and Huett who rounded first, and although Lovering and Alvarado took over the lead on the final run, second was enough for Davey and Huett to secure the title by one point.

Lovering and Alvarado’s final race win moved them into second place overall tied on nine points with Chard and Preater.

Flying Fifteen 2021 Inland Championship – Final after 4 races



1st 3760 Jeremy Davey and Martin Huett -13 2 4 2 – – 8 pts

2nd 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado -11 6 2 1 – – 9 pts

3rd 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater 1 3 5 -11 – – 9 pts

4th 4055 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader 6 4 1 -25 – – 11 pts

5th 4030 Greg Wells and Elliot Wells -19 5 3 3 – – 11 pts

6th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar -12 1 9 5 – – 15 pts

7th 4044 Richard Hope and Mike Stenson 3 -11 6 7 – – 16 pts

8th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson 5 8 -10 4 – – 17 pts

9th 4094 John Hanson and Helen Selden 4 7 -8 6 – – 17 pts

10th 3795 Tim Johnson and Jo Johnson -14 10 7 8 – – 25 pts

11th 4035 Keith Harris and Claire Jefferis 9 9 -12 9 – – 27 pts

12th 3936 Jeremy Arnold and Angus Wright 8 12 -17 10 – – 30 pts

13th 4004 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp 2 14 16 -25 – – 32 pts

14th 3829 Andy George and Matthew Pallett 15 13 11 -25 – – 39 pts

15th 3764 Chris Spark and Emma Spark -20 15 13 12 – – 40 pts

16th 3969 Peter Card and Stephen Card 7 -22 19 17 – – 43 pts

17th 4027 Michael Clapp and Howard Shawyer 17 -21 15 13 – – 45 pts

18th 3563 Martin Smith and Karen Beston 16 18 -21 14 – – 48 pts

19th 3948 Alex Knight and Rob Higgins 10 -25 14 25 – – 49 pts

20th 3536 Angus David Scott and Andrew Wilson -22 17 20 15 – – 52 pts

21st 4084 Tim O’Brien and Graham Wadeley -21 20 18 18 – – 56 pts

22nd 2611 Hugh Whatley and Alex Whatley -23 19 22 16 – – 57 pts

23rd 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Glyn Morgan 18 16 -25 25 – – 59 pts

24th 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson -25 25 25 25 – – 75 pts