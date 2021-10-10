2021 Spain SailGP – Day 2 Live – British Team wipe-out

Ainslie and British SailGP wipe-out when leading Final Race

Slingsby and Australian team triumph at Spain Grand Prix

The Great Britain SailGP Team were dealt a huge blow in the Final of the Spain Sail Grand Prix as they capsized just seconds into the winner-takes-all race – while leading!

Ainslie nailed the three-boat start but then a problem with the jib winch failing to release meant that they capsized, with Slingsby AUS and Spithill USA having to take swift action to avoid them.

Earlier the Spain SailGP Team capsized ahead of the first race on Sunday and were unable to take part in any further racing.

Conditions are very different from Saturday, when the boats were struggling to foil in the light breeze. TSunday there was a 20+ knot breeze and more sea state with some white caps.



Sunday there were two more fleet races and then a three boat grand final race.

In Race 4 it was the New Zealand team of Pete Burling who took a first race win in the series.

Ben Ainslie brought the British team back into contention with a second place finish ahead of Jimmy Spithill and his USA team.

In the final fleet race (Race 5) Tom Slingsby brought Australia through to lead at the final gate and win tha race.

Ainslie and the British team who were the early leaders finished second with Japan of Nathan Outteridge taking third.

This put Australia, Great Britain and USA in the Final winner-takes-all race.

Here is the final Fleet series Leaderboard after five races on Day 1: The top 3 go into the Final.

Event Final Race.

Ainslie nailed the three-boat start but then a problem with the jib winch failing to release meant that they capsized, with Slingsby having to take swift action to avoid them.

Jimmy Spithill also had to take avoiding action and by the time they were able to get control the Aussie team were away and out of reach, unless there were any further contol problems.

So an overall event win for Slingsby and the Australian team, with second place for the USA and then Britian claiming third although they obviously were unable to finish the Final.

All athletes onboard the British and Spanish boats were accounted OK shortly after the incidents.

The SailGP Series now moves to Sydney, Australia for the seventh event of season 2.

After that event it will be to San Francisco, USA, for the Grand Final, when the champion will be determined in a single $1 million winner-takes-all final.

The British team go to Sydney with a four point gap to make-up if they are to challenge in the Grand Final.

