Capricorno claims IMA Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge

At the end of a challenging week of maxi racing at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez, conditions on the final day did at last prove too light and fickle to complete a race.

While all four classes for the 46 boat fleet got under way, the wind vanished and at 1500 the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez’s race committee, including the IMA’s Arianne Mainemare, abandoned racing. Thus results from Friday stand.

In the Maxi 3 class, Alessandro Del Bono’s ILC maxi Capricorno had done enough to secure them the bigger prize – the IMA Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge for 2022, which had started back in early May at PalmaVela.

Capricorno’s results came from the IMA Maxi European Championship in Sorrento, winning both the inshore racing prior to Rolex Giraglia and the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Porto Cervo, before this week’s second place.

While the war was won by Capricorno, the match this week was won by the IMA Maxi European Champion, Terry Hui’s 77ft Lyra, who at this evening’s prizegiving also received the trophy for the best-placed IMA member.

The big guns were out in force in Maxi 2; the competition between three former Maxi 72s and a large contingent of competitive 100 footers and George David’s Rambler 88.

Dario Ferrari’s 75ft Cannonball proved exceptional this week, losing just one race to Peter Dubens’ North Star.

The closest finish was in the Maxi 1 where there was a three way points tie for the top with the 107ft Spirit of Malouen X winning on countback from the 108ft Pattoo and the Swan 115 Jasi. This is their first win.

Surprisingly the biggest win was in Maxi 4 where Juerg Schneider’s Swan 65 ketch Saida came out on top by three points from the 12 metres Kiwi Magic KZ7 and French Kiss.

More information on Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez here . . .